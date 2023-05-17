Perry's building replacement.png

A rendering proposed for the corner of Fourth Street and First Avenue in downtown Ketchum.

 Graphic courtesy of the city of Ketchum

The Ketchum City Council on Monday defined the qualifications for the seven community housing units forthcoming in the three-story, multi-use building being built in the former site of Perry’s Restaurant.

The city will determine eligibility for the units based on income categories, which are numbered one through nine and are divided into 20% increments of area median income from zero to 200%, plus a category without a limit called “Category L.”

City staff recommended that an average of Category 4, which serves those who make between 80-100% of the area median income, be required for the project. The plans submitted and approved Monday call for the seven units to average to an income category of 4.6.

Courtney Hamilton

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments