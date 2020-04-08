Due to a noticing error by the city, PEG Cos.’ Marriott-brand Ketchum Tribute hotel has been ordered back to the start of the public planning process.

The City Council voted unanimously on Monday to remand the project to the Planning & Zoning Commission after the council was told that the city’s noticing to neighbors within 300 feet of the project was inadequate.

The action remanded four applications back to the P&Z: a design review permit, a floodplain development permit, a lot-line shift permit and a planned-unit development and conditional-use permit.

“The city followed all noticing procedures, however, the list of adjoining neighbors contacted was generated from only Lot 1 of the project … and not all three lots. The result was 40 too few adjoining landowners were notified of the public hearings held by the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission and Ketchum City Council,” the recommendation to correct the noticing error included in the meeting packet states.

During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the hotel project went through “an exhaustive community process.” However, he said, after the City Council concluded its proceedings, there was a challenge to the noticing procedure used for the project’s public hearings.

“Specifically, an opponent to the project challenged the radius used for the public hearing mailing list,” he said. “To ensure there is a fair and defensible process, the city has determined that the process must start from the beginning using the revised mailing radius.”

The project will now be re-noticed and opened up again for public comment, review and adoption of the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decisions for each application.

The hotel, proposed for a site across River Street from the Limelight Hotel at the southern entrance to Ketchum, began its application process at the end of July and developers had hoped to break ground this spring.

“It’s disappointing that this happened,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said during the video-conferenced City Council meeting. “I’m sure people have learned from this mistake.”

Bradshaw said public hearings on any matter won’t be scheduled until there is a safe protocol in place to allow public comment in a way that the public can feel heard while maintaining mitigation measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Other Ketchum news:

  • Bradshaw said the city is working on changes or additions to the city’s self-isolation order, but that those changes will be made after the state isolation order is extended, if the state opts to do so. Currently, the statewide self-isolation order is in place until April 15 and the city’s more restrictive order is in place until April 13. According to Bradshaw, if the state does decide to extend its isolation order, the city will wait to see what the order says and may decide to continue the more restrictive local order to reflect the state’s order duration. If there is a proposed extension on the local self-isolation order, the City Council will have to vote on it.

  • Bradshaw also added that if the moratorium on construction work is lifted, the city is looking at implementing safety requirements to make sure that job sites and people working on them remain safe.

  • Group areas, including the Guy Cole Skate Park, Atkinson Park playground and tennis courts, and picnic areas remain closed.

  • Tim Carter was reappointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission for a second three-year term.
