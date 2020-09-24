Ketchum’s Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special public hearing on Monday to re-take comment on a proposed hotel development at the entrance of the city, which was remanded back to the commission from Ketchum City Council after a noticing error was discovered.
Commissioners will take public comment on six applications all associated with PEG Development's proposed Ketchum Boutique Hotel, slated to be built at 260 E. River St., across the street from the Limelight Hotel. The project was stalled at the beginning of April following a noticing error for neighbors within 300 feet of the development.
The public will have the opportunity to give comment on several development applications including a design review permit, a floodplain development permit, a lot-line shift permit and a planned-unit development and conditional-use permit.
For the meeting agenda and packet visit ketchumidaho.org. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to watch the livestream and email participate@ketchumidaho.org by noon on Monday to submit written comment.
