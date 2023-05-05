Crews work this week to replace damaged and worn pavers on the enhanced sidewalk along the Fourth Street Heritage Corridor in downtown Ketchum. On a section from East Avenue to Main Street—where Fourth Street is temporarily closed but pedestrian access to businesses is maintained—workers are replacing pavers and conducting sidewalk construction. The project is scheduled for completion in June, with additional sidewalk work planned for other sections of the corridor at a later date. “Encouraging people to walk around town starts with building and maintaining safe and inviting pedestrian infrastructure,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a city newsletter last week.(tncms-asset)59c02a8a-eac0-11ed-8ea2-5374a301d020[0](/tncms-asset)
