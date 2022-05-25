Alee Marsters’ days operating the Antique Alley at 151 Sun Valley Road in Ketchum are down to the single digits, something she can’t believe, considering how well she remembers her first day in business in 2014. It happened to be the same date as one of the Sun Valley Gallery Association’s monthly Gallery Walks, a nighttime tour of art and wine through the city. Always up to a challenge, Marsters and a friend whipped up a vat of homemade sangria and prepared to keep the doors open throughout the night.
“So here I am, brand new, scared to death because I basically spent every dime I had to open,” she said. “I knew I had to have my own niche [for the Gallery Walk], and I had framed a few vintage potato sacks in the past, so we framed some and started the ‘Spud Sack Gallery.’ We had 300 people that night, and they just loved it.”
The framed potato sacks have become a fixture of Antique Alley. Marsters has sold thousands over the years. Customers include the Hotel Ketchum, which owns about 20, as well as Pecos Pete Barbecue, a chain in Seattle, not to mention plenty of locals and tourists alike.
The repurposed sacks exemplify the store’s larger purpose: take discarded items left for dead, and turn them into something fun for a new owner.
“Potato sacks can’t be reused because of blight, bugs and diseases, but they can be used for onion farming,” she said. “So I bought a bunch of potato sacks from those onion farmers, and my friend did a great job framing them.”
Some might see the framing and up-selling of old farm wares as nothing more than a shrewd business move, but Marsters said she is used to having not everyone “get” her store.
“I would say about 85% of people love and support this place. But then there is the 15% of the town that looks at [the store] with a side-eye. As soon as they walk in, you can tell, ‘Oh yeah, this isn’t for them,’” she said. “People are either here for three minutes or an hour.”
One group Marsters has always had a good relationship with is her neighboring businesses, some of which have told her they are sad to see the shop close.
“I think they’ve mostly liked me because we’re so different,” she said. “[Other business owners] have told me people were in their shop whispering to them, ‘Aren’t you glad to see her go?’ and they said, ‘I’d much rather look at this funky stuff and the fun people have here.’”
After a pause, she added: “It’s like, hot dogs or steak. You can get a hot dog at the hill, or a steak at the Pioneer. I don’t have any thousand-dollar fabulous glass or beautiful paintings, but [other stores] don’t have any $10 pieces of jewelry.”
Marsters must be moved out of the building by the end of May. Developer Reid Sanborn is sad to see Antique Alley go but believes the future development planned for the site is a net positive for the community.
“It is unfortunate to see some of the change in town, but I think giving a home to five local businesses is a huge asset,” he said.
The names of the tenants signed up for the five commercial units are not available to the public yet, but renderings of the site are. The building is a modern, three-story structure made mostly of brick and metal. The 11,000-square-foot building has one unit on the ground floor and two each on the second and third. At its tallest, the proposed structure is 48 feet and 11 inches. The front facade facing First Avenue is about 40 feet.
The first presentation to Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission was Tuesday, May 24. If all goes according to schedule, construction will begin in early August, as there is a 60-day waiting period on the demolition permit. Either way, Antique Alley will have to be gone by May 31. Marsters is hoping for an extension through the end of summer, but Sanborn said he won’t grant one because it would back up the demolition and construction schedule.
Until that final day of May, Marsters will be working hard. With help from friends, she will slowly chip away at the thousands of items she has accumulated in the store. She has already cleared out a large amount of her stock, moving it to one of the three other antique stores she helps operate. Sadly, she knows this means she won’t be spending much time in Ketchum anymore.
“I cut hair, too. We used to be where the hole [at the entrance to town] is,” she said. “Then we moved to the Perry’s building. Well, now that’s being developed, too.”
Unsure of the hair salon’s future plans, she could soon go from two jobs in Ketchum to none.
Marsters knows the development happening all around her is necessary, but she’s still disheartened to see the town she loves change so much.
“I’m not trying to save the building, don’t get me wrong,” she said.
She took the initiative to learn about the history of the building, which was built in 1889. It served as a Baptist church, dry cleaners, photo gallery and auto parts store, among other things, before it became Antique Alley. Despite its 130-year-plus history, it is not designated as a historic building by the city due to its poor condition and lack of historical importance.
“It’s just too small, too old and needs too much to fix up,” Sanborn said. “It serves the purpose of what it is now, but it doesn’t really have a purpose going forward.”
The new building at 151 Sun Valley Road will be one of many multi-story developments that stands out next to its counterparts from decades past. Between this project, the pending Perry’s redevelopment and the building coming at the southwest corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street, the character of that section of downtown is changing.
The value that Marsters sees in the dilapidated old building is not unlike what first caught her eye in the potato sacks.
“Some of them are beat up and have holes in them, but that just kind of adds to the authenticity and character,” she said.
The new building on the corner of First and Sun Valley will be sleek, but it has a long way to go before it develops the kind of authenticity Marsters talks about. For better or worse, one of the last remaining “hole in the wall” spots in Ketchum will soon be a thing of the past, just like the items it sells. ￼
