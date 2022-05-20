Crews demolish parts of the old Ketchum City Hall building earlier this week. The demolition project started Monday, after crews from Bellevue-based Elite Restoration prepared the building at 480 East Ave. The building—which for decades housed the city’s administrative, fire and police departments until last fall—was decommissioned when the city moved its operations to new locations. The .6 acre site is the planned location for the Bluebird Village workforce-housing project. Lead developer Greg Dunfield said construction is now scheduled to start in late June or early July, after some delays in the demolition project.

