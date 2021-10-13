Warm Springs Road
Express photo by Willy Cook

A freshly paved Bald Mountain Road opened to traffic last week, guiding cars down a new path toward Warm Springs. Eventually, the street will take homeowners to Sun Valley Developer Bob Brennan’s new 35-lot residential subdivision along the creek’s banks. Brennan is developing the north portion of the 78-acre expanse that once held Warm Springs Ranch, while the city of Ketchum continues to raise money towards the $9 million required to buy the roughly 65 acres to the south of the stream. The agreement stipulates that the acreage, which the city is calling Warm Springs Preserve, be maintained as a natural open space. As of last week, Ketchum had raised some $2.8 million towards its goal.

