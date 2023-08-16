Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
August 17, 2023
While the Ketchum and Hailey city councils gone on record in support of a roundabout at the Serenade Lane intersection south of Ketchum, the ITD has said that it will only move forward with a three-way stoplight at the location.
The city of Ketchum will continue to lobby for a roundabout to be placed south of town by the entrance to Bald Mountain after the Idaho Transportation Department said in a letter earlier this month that the agency will opt for a traditional intersection with a traffic light.
“We are not in support of a stop light at Highway 75 and Serenade Lane and following extensive public outreach sessions neither is our community,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “ITD may have a preference for a stop light, but we do not and we continue to work to change their decision.”
ITD cited a variety of reasons why they prefer an intersection to a roundabout. They said that roundabouts are not ideal unless significant gaps occur and are tough for highway trucks. They also said that pedestrians cannot easily estimate approaching vehicle speeds or which exit and cross walk they may enter. Additionally, they said that internal studies indicate that areas with high volume of traffic benefit more in terms of safety and efficiency from intersections than roundabouts. The city disputes this claim.
ITD also claims that because signals at typical intersections adapt during the day and over time to handle varying volumes and pedestrian needs, they are more effective than roundabouts, which give equal priority at all times, “causing confusion and anxiety for many drivers approaching busy roundabouts,” according to ITD’s letter on the decision.
Bradshaw said that the city’s preference for a roundabout was based on safety and increased ambiance.
“Roundabouts have a proven track record of being safer for vehicles and pedestrians,” Bradshaw said. “It slows traffic down but keeps it moving in an orderly way. It also allows the opportunity for a welcoming entrance into town.”
City Administrator Jade Riley added at a meeting in June that, in his experience, stop lights create more unsafe conditions.
“People tend to accelerate to get through the yellow light, and accelerate off the [change from red to] green light,” he said, adding that traffic circles have a calming effect because they require drivers to slow down and allow each to exit at their own pace.
Earlier this year, ITD indicated to the city that they would not allow the city to build a roundabout south of town by the entrance to Bald Mountain. Riley said that in a meeting with other Idaho resort cities like McCall and Driggs, the deputy director of ITD said that he is open to roundabouts in other instances, but not in this one.
“Their concern was a 20- or 30-year forecast that showed that it had flaws,” Riley said a few months ago at a City Council meeting.
Currently, there is a T-intersection at the Serenade Lane connection, served by a stop sign on Serenade Lane. ITD reports that intersection design staff consider the July 2021 highway average daily traffic figure to be over 20,000 vehicles with an estimated 1,200 commercial vehicles, but the projected average daily total in 2041 is anticipated to be 33,000 vehicles with 2,400 commercial vehicles.
ITD said that the planned widening of state Highway 75 from Elkhorn Road to River Street, which is supposed to begin in 2025, was also a factor in the decision.
“Note too, along with too high of traffic volumes at Serenade Lane, more than 90% of the traffic flow is continuing on the highway and less than 10% are on the local street also impacting intersection type,” according to the letter ITD sent to the city. As stated, they believe this discrepancy to lend itself to an intersection more than a roundabout.
ITD said they want the project to resemble that planned for Ohio Gulch. The agency is able to accelerate $7 million to fund the Main Street paving project two years early in partnership with the City,” according to the letter to the city.
Commitments include existing asphalt pavement on Main Street, addressing traffic needs through Ketchum, building ADA ramps, and solving traffic issues. ￼
Glad to see IDT think about pedestrians, and not just the macho-man drivers of trucks and SUVs. The highway is a barrier for crossing the valley east-west for those of us that ride a bicycle or walk. It was nice to see at last week's SV arts and crafts fair, the bicycle parking was overflowing with bikes and the street parking nearby actually was not all parked up. The world is changing macho-man.
For some reason the term “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” doesn’t apply to the cities of SV and Ketchum. This adds to the long list of mess ups by these two administrations. There is a turning lane that can accommodate close to 20 cars to turn left to the mountain. I’ve never seen it more that 1/3 full. As this is only an issue for about 1 hour in winter mornings, why even bother. Spend the funds on equipment to actually fix roads.
Pedestrians at that intersection? Is this some kind of joke? I drive through there at least three to four times a day-- I've never seen a single pedestrian...
This isn’t about trucks or pedestrians. It’s about the longer term plan to make 75 one way north bound and put southbound traffic on 2d.
It is ironic that w of Ketchum is doing everything it can to create more cars through Ketchum but has no plan that doesn’t project intersection failures and or long back ups (up to 1000’). And now, given that taking Sun Valley Rd from ITD went way over budget, the Mayor swayed the council to take over rebuilding of Main St from ITD. Guess who will be paying the cost overruns on that one?
