While the Ketchum and Hailey city councils gone on record in support of a roundabout at the Serenade Lane intersection south of Ketchum, the ITD has said that it will only move forward with a three-way stoplight at the location.

The city of Ketchum will continue to lobby for a roundabout to be placed south of town by the entrance to Bald Mountain after the Idaho Transportation Department said in a letter earlier this month that the agency will opt for a traditional intersection with a traffic light.

“We are not in support of a stop light at Highway 75 and Serenade Lane and following extensive public outreach sessions neither is our community,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “ITD may have a preference for a stop light, but we do not and we continue to work to change their decision.”

ITD cited a variety of reasons why they prefer an intersection to a roundabout. They said that roundabouts are not ideal unless significant gaps occur and are tough for highway trucks. They also said that pedestrians cannot easily estimate approaching vehicle speeds or which exit and cross walk they may enter. Additionally, they said that internal studies indicate that areas with high volume of traffic benefit more in terms of safety and efficiency from intersections than roundabouts. The city disputes this claim.

