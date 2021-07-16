Children

Mayor Neil Bradshaw, center, with kids from the city’s park program cut the ribbon as the city of Ketchum unveiled a new art project, called “Night Sky,” on a set of garage doors at the Terry Tracy Recreation Department building at Atkinson Park on Thursday, July 8. From a pool of more than 20 artists, the city selected Boise artist Ben Konkol to complete the project. The artwork is on vinyl material that covers the doors on the southern and eastern sides of the building, facing the Christina Potters Ice Rink and Hemingway STEAM School. The Ketchum Arts Commission hired Konkol as part of its “Cover Art” exhibition, which has wrapped 23 utility boxes in the city with vinyl art. Konkol has had his artwork published in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other distinguished publications, according to the city.

