bigwood3.png

A rendering of the planned structures.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Ketchum

The Bigwood III condominium units on Saddle Road in Ketchum are set to receive sizable new covered parking following approval of design review at a Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 23.

“As the city notes, it has been some time since we originally applied—over two years—with three sequential applications,” said Jur Strobos, president of the Bigwood III condominiums homeowners association. “Every delay, addition to plans and re-submission ultimately makes the parking structures less affordable to Bigwood III residents.”

The Commission approved the plans with no changes, meaning that construction for the three structures—which will measure 1,238 square feet, 2,672 feet and 2,112 square feet—can begin once the lot line shift is approved by the City Council and a building permit is obtained.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments