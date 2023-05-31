The Bigwood III condominium units on Saddle Road in Ketchum are set to receive sizable new covered parking following approval of design review at a Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 23.
“As the city notes, it has been some time since we originally applied—over two years—with three sequential applications,” said Jur Strobos, president of the Bigwood III condominiums homeowners association. “Every delay, addition to plans and re-submission ultimately makes the parking structures less affordable to Bigwood III residents.”
The Commission approved the plans with no changes, meaning that construction for the three structures—which will measure 1,238 square feet, 2,672 feet and 2,112 square feet—can begin once the lot line shift is approved by the City Council and a building permit is obtained.
“I thought that this was thoughtfully done; I’m glad that all the materials match the existing [structures],” Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said. “My only concern is trying to maximize storage space within the garages, because I would hate for garages to get filled up with gear, and then have someone using an additional two parking spaces. That could be a future concern.”
Building one has two covered spots and two garage spaces. Building two has three garage spaces and six covered spaces, while building three has six covered spaces split in the middle by a single garage. Each building will have one space that will be ADA compliant. The project requires a lot line shift, which needs City Council approval. After the design review application is approved, a lot line shift application will be reviewed by the City Council.
Commissioner Neil Morrow asked about potential upgrades.
“Is there any chance for a carport to become a garage in the future? If [the owner] gets more money and wants an upgrade?” he asked.
Chad Blincoe of Blincoe Architects said his firm talked to the city about that, and it is not a concern.
“There has been ample opportunity for owners to come forward; this process started two years ago,” he said.
It is still possible that the carports are converted in the future, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said in an interview.
This process dates back to March 18, 2021, when the city received a design review application from the development team. Enourato said that is because the project was on hold for almost two years.
The applicant also requested an extended construction timeline, which the commission endorsed but did not approve. Planning and Building Department Director Morgan Landers said that city staff can approve the first proposal, which counts for up to a year, before approval for a second extension would be needed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We recommend that they continue to move forward and see if it comes together this year, and if it doesn’t [then] send a letter to the Planning Department and it will be done administratively,” she said.
Snow retention at the site is a “complicated problem,” according to Blincoe. The road will retain snow with its shallow pitch.
“The only concern I would have is if falling snow could go into the carport possibly, so I would take the city’s lead on what you would like to see with that,” he said.
The snow retention plan will be clearly laid out when the building permit is applied for.
The commission did commend realigning the driveway to better meet fire codes.
“I don’t think a fire truck could make it up that slope, so that’s an improvement,” Morrow said.
Conversations with the fire department led to the creation of a 26-foot-wide and 150-foot-long access road by Building D of the complex.
There was only one public comment submitted in written form to the commission, and it was short.
“We live in Bigwood and are vehemently opposed to the Bigwood III garages as well as the lot line shift,” Eugene Atkinson and Susan Lovett wrote. ￼
