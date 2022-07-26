New Orleans Jazz comes to Ketchum

One of The Big Easy’s most notable jazz ensembles is performing at The Argyros tonight, July 26. Unfortunately, tickets are sold out, but there is still a chance to see some of the action for free on Tuesday afternoon.
At 3 p.m, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s second line will be marching from town square to The Argyros in full regalia.
Tickets to the show sold out months ago and within 24 hours of going on sale. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to grab a seat, make sure to head downtown for the free portion of the performance. The second line is a hallowed tradition in New Orleans jazz performances, and may be a first for Ketchum.
