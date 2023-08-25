New mural comes to Ketchum chambers

Artist Karen Jacobsen captures the local view for her piece in Ketchum City Hall.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

While painting the new mural in City Council chambers at Ketchum City Hall, Karen Jacobsen just couldn’t help herself. Even though, as of last week, she was past the original completion date of the project, she knew that the work would look better with more detail.

While she hopes to finish the mural this week, Jacobsen isn’t on any sort of tight schedule. Basically, city officials saw a work of hers in a private home and thought that something similar might look good in City Hall. Since the middle of June, Jacobsen has been working hard to turn a room usually reserved for budget talks and zoning hearings into something beautiful and exciting.

“It’s just a matter of taking most people’s vision, figuring out what they want, and narrowing it down and figuring out what I can simplify and what I should emphasize and put more detail into,” she said. “It’s about the areas of contrast, because that’s where your eyes go.”

Karen Jacobsen working at Ketchum City Hall.

