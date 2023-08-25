New mural comes to Ketchum chambers

While painting the new mural in City Council chambers at Ketchum City Hall, Karen Jacobsen just couldn’t help herself. Even though, as of last week, she was past the original completion date of the project, she knew that the work would look better with more detail.
While she hopes to finish the mural this week, Jacobsen isn’t on any sort of tight schedule. Basically, city officials saw a work of hers in a private home and thought that something similar might look good in City Hall. Since the middle of June, Jacobsen has been working hard to turn a room usually reserved for budget talks and zoning hearings into something beautiful and exciting.
“It’s just a matter of taking most people’s vision, figuring out what they want, and narrowing it down and figuring out what I can simplify and what I should emphasize and put more detail into,” she said. “It’s about the areas of contrast, because that’s where your eyes go.”
Jacobsen said that the design started out less complicated and has slowly become more involved. Her original plan was a view of the Pioneer range to the East, complete with less detailed trees and other natural elements. Over the summer, Jacobsen has gradually added more and more detail to the foreground and background, the result of which is a beautiful large scale mural of the area’s natural landscape.
Jacobsen is an accomplished plein air painter, which is a method that calls for artists to create works outside, painting the shadows and light as it naturally occurs. This training has made an indoor project like this much easier to plan and complete.
Although, Jacobsen said, her plein air training means that when a single shadow or ray of light doesn’t look right, she feels inclined to fix it. That’s another reason the project has taken her longer than she originally hoped, she said.
While Jacobsen has painted just about every type of natural feature in the area, she has never done a project quite like this before.
“I have done other large murals in the past, but I haven’t done one of this exact scene,” she said. “Many people’s favorite mountains to look at are going out East Fork or Trail Creek or Corral Creek, so [I wanted to paint] some of those iconic views.”
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said that the mural is a wonderful addition to City Hall.
“I think the mural looks fantastic. Not only does it portray the stunning wilderness that surrounds us, but it also reminds us of our responsibility to be good stewards of the land,” he said. “Our online viewers will now see a colorful backdrop to our municipal meetings.”
Prior to this, the room was outfitted with plain, gray walls. Before the mural could be painted, Jacobsen had to make sure the walls were changed to a more natural and neutral eggshell color. Now, the walls are covered in deep greens and blues and other tones that are meant to remind those who enter of the peaks and valleys of Blaine County.
Ketchum has employed Jacobsen in the past to paint various scenes around town, including on crosswalks, bollards and bus stations.
Jacobsen said that, as always, the challenge of the work is making something that really resembles nature.
“You have to train your brain to paint what it sees, not what your brain thinks it’s supposed to see,” she said. ￼
While I’ve got no issue with this mural, it is interesting that the Mayor cut the Arts Commission out of this process. Isn’t this one of the things is was created to oversee? At least this time we are using a local artist.
