An anonymous donor has offered a new challenge grant that would put the city of Ketchum at its goal of $9 million to purchase and preserve approximately 65 acres of open space at Warm Springs Ranch.
If the community can raise $665,500 more, the donor will contribute $500,000 to finish the fundraising campaign, the city announced Monday.
Currently, 731 donations and pledges put the fundraising total at $7,834,500. That figure is $1,165,500 away from the $9 million campaign goal, which includes $8 million for the purchase of the property and $1 million for a new irrigation system and various site improvements.
“The residents and visitors of this valley have gone above and beyond in their generosity toward this project,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “We hit a $1 million end-of-the-year challenge. I hope the momentum continues so that we can match this new significant fundraising opportunity.”
Last month, an incentive offered by the property owner lowered the sales price of the property northwest of downtown by $1 million, reducing the total fundraising goal from $10 million to $9 million. The city must pay the full $8 million purchase price by April 28.
If the funds are raised to purchase the property, the land—which would be called Warm Springs Preserve—will be kept in perpetuity as open space as a public park and natural area. The city has stated that priorities for the preserve would include off-leash dog access, creek and habitat restoration, walking trails, informal gatherings and activities, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, and public restrooms.
