Construction of a “high-intensity activated crosswalk”—or HAWK—system at the intersection of Fourth Street and Main Street in Ketchum is near completion. The new crosswalk system, as well as a new “pedestrian scramble” crosswalk system at the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Main Street, will be activated on July 8.
HAWK signals are pedestrian-activated traffic control devices designed to create spacing between pedestrians and drivers. The system works similarly to pedestrian crossings at traditional stop lights: Pressing crossing buttons activates flashing lights, signalizing vehicles to stop, allowing pedestrians to cross safely.
For a driver, the HAWK signal appears differently than traditional stop lights. At rest, the HAWK system remains dark and drivers continue in route. Once triggered, it will then go through a series of yellow and red sequences that signal motorists to slow down and stop. When the pedestrian phase is complete, the HAWK will go dark again, allowing motorists to continue through the intersection.
The HAWK signal will synchronize with the signal at Sun Valley Road and Main Street, where the Idaho Transportation Department is converting the stop light to a “pedestrian scramble” stop light. A scramble at a traffic signal stops all vehicular traffic to create a pedestrian-only phase for pedestrians to cross the intersection in any direction, including diagonally, at the same time.
“Pedestrian scramble crossings enhance the safety and mobility of pedestrians, although wait times can be longer,” the city stated in a news release. “This redesign eliminates the right-turn-on-red that is allowed at most intersections, but enhances the safety of pedestrians, in that no vehicles move through the intersection while pedestrians cross.”
During a first phase, both systems will be synchronized. A second phase will include synchronization of the traffic lights at First and Main streets and Fifth and Main streets to allow for more optimal traffic flow through the four intersections, the city stated.
The HAWK project was funded by the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, in partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department.
Hopefully, ITD will reconsider its current plan for four lanes of traffic right up to the entrance of Ketchum. That will push traffic congestion into the center of town, when it would be far better for the residents of Ketchum for congestion to occur south of Elkhorn Rd. On March 15 the City of Ketchum adopted a poorly conceived master transportation plan that forecasts intersection failure right where the City Council approved the six story Marriott. That means total gridlock at the entrance to town. The MTP has no mitigation strategy for that. The City Council has its head up its you know what and has not considered the ramifications of its multiple zoning accommodations to out of state developers. They just take whatever traffic study the developer foists upon them, despite its lack of independence and lack of consideration for the whole picture of Ketchum development. The City should be pushing back on ITD and creating an MTP that reflects City Council/P&Zs plans for more 4, 5 and now even 6 story buildings in the center of Ketchum, with the consequent traffic and parking issues. That they have not is reflective of their lack of analysis behind their accommodation of developers. As Main St becomes the nightmare that the MTP forecasts, traffic will divert onto residential side streets (like 2d thru 4th). Why does the Council think this is good for Ketchum? The residents on those streets better wake up to what is about to happen to them. The Council is creating a Ketchum that will be pretty much just like Jackson Hole in terms of traffic. The MTP can be found here: oh, wait, you can’t find it on ketchumidaho.org. The webpage for it hasn’t been updated since December, yet they adopted the plan in March.
