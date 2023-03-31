leadvilletrading.png

A view of the building, which is two stories high with a basement. The first floor is a restaurant—the specific tenant is yet to be determined—and the second floor is an office.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Ketchum

A proposed building on a vacant lot a block from Main Street garnered praise Tuesday from Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which applauded the plan as an understated project that offers a change from the hulking, modern structures being built downtown.

Commission Chair Neil Morrow complimented the purposely simple design of the building at 211 N. Leadville during a design-review application meeting this week.

“I think it’s interesting to see a project that is not maxed out, doesn’t have top-floor housing and is pulled back from the curb, and isn’t 40 or 50 feet tall—it keeps the continuity of that side of the street going,” he said. “It’s a little different from what we see a lot of—buildings with a lot of glazing and wood and steel. This is more stone, but I think this will fit in nicely.”

