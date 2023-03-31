A proposed building on a vacant lot a block from Main Street garnered praise Tuesday from Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which applauded the plan as an understated project that offers a change from the hulking, modern structures being built downtown.
Commission Chair Neil Morrow complimented the purposely simple design of the building at 211 N. Leadville during a design-review application meeting this week.
“I think it’s interesting to see a project that is not maxed out, doesn’t have top-floor housing and is pulled back from the curb, and isn’t 40 or 50 feet tall—it keeps the continuity of that side of the street going,” he said. “It’s a little different from what we see a lot of—buildings with a lot of glazing and wood and steel. This is more stone, but I think this will fit in nicely.”
Of particular interest to the commission was the inclusion of parking, which was not necessary for the building’s uses as a restaurant and an office space. The proposal includes three on-site parking spots and a pair of two-car garages.
Commissioner Susan Passovoy said she thinks the project sets an example that others should follow.
“I may be a lone voice in the forest, but I just think we should be requiring parking not prohibiting parking,” she said. “If you want to have a vibrant downtown, people have to be able to get there. And I think we need to recognize that as a reality. “
The plan will eliminate two street parking spots, however, due to regulations that require new projects to expand the sidewalk length to improve pedestrian infrastructure. That expansion will shift the spots from diagonal to parallel. Commissioner Spencer Cordovano expressed displeasure with that policy.
“That’s great, except our majority user is a driver in the winter who needs to park,” he said.
As planned, the building is two stories high with a basement used for mechanical systems and storage. The first floor includes a restaurant that measures 2,591 square feet, as well as bathrooms and a lobby with a stairwell. The total space is just over 3,300 square feet. The top floor is about 300 square feet smaller, with two outdoor decks. The office includes a main room as well as two smaller offices and a conference room.
Most of the commission was in support of the building without much deliberation. Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba expressed concern with the amount of light that may be emitted from the stairwell, as well as that the brass material might be prone to rusting. Lucas Winter of The Jarvis Group Architects said the material has a seal that ensures it will not.
Cordovano, who eventually voted in favor of both the design review application and a conditional-use permit for parking, floated a couple of ideas to the applicant before he decided he liked what was presented.
“I love the deck on the second floor, I just think there would be a lot of relief on the second story with a pitched roof. Also, I’m wondering how necessary the elevator truly is,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Carter said he was not prepared to ask the applicant team to change the design of the roof at this point. Passovoy agreed.
“I have been informed that this is a better roof for snow than a peaked roof, so I’m in favor of the application,” she said.
The only condition Passovoy requested was eventually included—that a mural, which will likely be placed on the flat wall facing the Vintage Restaurant, be approved by staff before it is chosen. Cordovano said he wonders if it wouldn’t be better placed facing the parking lot, though that point was not discussed at length by the rest of the board. The wall in question is 30 feet tall, which Cordovano noted is still a “shadow caster.”
Passovoy said she thinks the building creates a nice visual effect for the immediate area.
“From a 30,000-foot viewpoint, we have a stair step going up, with the building we approved across the street recently,” she said of the project in comparison to a four-story project approved for the lot across Leadville Avenue.
Also at question was the accessibility of parking from the alley that runs behind the lot. The alley is narrow, and, as Cordovano noted, many locals own large trucks. Winter said there is sufficient space.
Morrow pointed out that the alley may need to be lit, as there are often patrons of The Casino bar smoking cigarettes there.
“Either that, or provide benches and ashtrays,” Cordovano joked.
Morrow said he has been pleasantly surprised with the smaller scale of the project.
“I almost want to ask why you guys are doing it [smaller than allowable], but I won’t because I think [this project] will bring scale to a neighborhood with a lot of different buildings.” ￼
It would have been nice if one the Jarvis Group had designed Bluebird and if the same sentiment regarding materials was applied to it as the Commission is doing with this project. As for parking it is great that the Commission is recognizing that providing parking in town is essential for a city to function.
