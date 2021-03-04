Representatives of the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority on Monday asked Ketchum leaders to consider providing financial support for a new nonemergency medical bus service between the Wood River Valley and Twin Falls.
After receiving a $30,000 grant from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center to support the pilot plan, Mountain Rides is now working to garner funding from municipalities to extend the service beyond the initial two months, they said. The agency is seeking to raise $10,000 a month, with hopes that funding could eventually come from state or federal sources.
Cece Osborn, the agency’s mobility and safe routes coordinator, and Kim MacPherson, its director of community development, presented to Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the City Council details of an eight-week pilot program to launch and test the service from April 5 to May 31.
“Eventually, we are going to be able to apply for federal funding for this service,” MacPherson said. “But we’re kind of in the middle right now, so that’s why we’re going to everybody to see if everybody can contribute something to the pie to keep it going after two months. … It’s very exciting and there’s a lot of energy around this.”
In the pilot program, Mountain Rides will provide service twice a day, three days a week. A morning departure will start in Ketchum at 8:15 a.m. and make several stops before a scheduled arrival at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls at 10:06 a.m. Stops include St. Luke’s Wood River, Hailey, Timmerman Junction, Shoshone and the Twin Falls Visitor Center. A northbound bus will depart Twin Falls at 10:15 a.m. and the afternoon southbound departure is scheduled to leave Ketchum at 1:05 p.m. The second northbound route will depart Twin Falls at 3:10 p.m.
The representatives said the free service is intended to increase access to medical appointments in Twin Falls, where St. Luke’s and other providers offer some health services not available in Blaine County. However, the bus service will be open to everyone, they said.
Mountain Rides did not propose a specific amount for the city to contribute. The agency has also made requests to Blaine County and Hailey, and will seek funding from other municipalities served by the route.
Council members expressed general support for the plan. Bradshaw said the city could consider the funding request during budget discussions later in the year. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton and Bradshaw suggested that Mountain Rides try to extend the pilot period to get more reliable data on ridership.
“I’m a big fan of public transport, and it’s just about the allocation of scant resources,” Bradshaw said.
This is another one of those ideas that sounds good at first hearing, but where the City should do the math before giving away taxpayer money. The City of Ketchum has a distinguished history of spending taxpayer money with no cost benefit analysis. Per Romio.com, there is 2x/d bus service from SV to Twin (saltlakexpress.com), at $40 each way. it might be of interest to see if anyone rides this bus for non-emergency medical reasons. The car trip cost is $12 each way. Mountain Rides wants $10,000 per month, on top of whatever federal funding it can get. So that would offset about 100 bus rides or about 400 car round trips to make some economic sense at the margin. Clearly a St Lukes to St Lukes bus would benefit St Lukes, its employees and its patients. But how many people want to ride the non-emergency medical bus from St Lukes to St Lukes every month? Is it 400 riders? And if so, what is the right City of Ketchum taxpayer subsidy to them? There are sound reasons for a public subsidy—less carbon, less traffic, more safety, better use of patient time in the bus vs the car, and perhaps increased likelihood to get preventative medical care. But at what cost, and for how many people? If the bus gets used primarily for St Lukes employees, is that a good use of taxpayer funds? Or what if there are only 100 riders a month? Should the City of Ketchum be paying people $100 to get to a doctors appointment in Twin? Maybe. But let’s do the math first.
