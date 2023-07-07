A new mixed-use building proposed for the lot currently occupied by Serva Peruvian Cuisine in Ketchum would feature restaurant space on the ground floor and housing on the top two floors, according to plans submitted to the city for approval.
The proposal is one of many large, recent downtown projects that hopes to bring more housing and commercial space to Ketchum in a “mountain modern” package.
The site—200 North Main St.—is located next to Second Street and The Casino bar. The existing building is a low, one story structure that is being used as a restaurant.
The city has made an effort in the past year to direct developers toward dense, mixed-use buildings that bring ground floor commercial uses and residential spaces on upper levels. Last October, the city passed Interim Ordinance 1234, which had various provisions meant to guide development in the downtown core. City staff is currently working with stakeholders around town to codify some of those rules permanently.
Like the project at the corners of Sun Valley Road and First Avenue North, the one across from what was formerly Perry’s restaurant, and the Kneebone building on Fifth Street East and Washington Avenue, the proposed Main Street building looks to package a variety of uses into a building styled in wood, stone and neutral color palettes.
As drafted, the project comprises 12,405 square feet spread out over a ground floor restaurant, six units on the middle floor and a top floor penthouse.
A study conducted by an architecture firm retained by the city found that for multi-story, mixed-use projects downtown needed penthouse units to pencil for developers. The cost of a penthouse condo is about $2,000 per square foot; a standard condo price is about $1,250 per square foot. The six units, which will likely target a middle income range for workers in Ketchum, are planned to measure between 505 and 641 square feet. The penthouse is proposed at 3,470 square feet, and the restaurant will likely check in at a little more than 4,400 square feet.
In the plan submitted to Ketchum, the building’s facades are mostly brick, with black metal accents. The outside of the building also incorporates light stained wood, perforated metal and metal paneling. The top floor penthouse would be mostly silver plating meant to break up the facade of the building.
In the past, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission has criticized projects similar in scope for what commissioners have deemed too hulking or uniform across their faces. That has typically led the commissioners to ask for interruptions to the facade in the form of material changes or step-backs, in which higher floors are given “wedding cake” terracing in order to make them appear less massive from the street.
Current plans call for this building to reach a height of 42 feet at its tallest. For reference, that would put it a bit higher than the “Casino” sign that sits atop the bar next door.
The project is headed up by Michael Doty Associates, a local architecture firm.
If history holds, the most hotly contested part of the proposal will be the nature of the middle-floor housing units. At a meeting in late June, city staff members explained to the P&Z how top-floor penthouses and their high price tags are essential to these projects, but there is flexibility in rent for the other units. Ketchum does have requirements to implement community housing in projects like this, or else pay an in-lieu fee. Most developers in town have chosen to include housing over paying the fee, according to a presentation from city staff members last week.
The first set of documents submitted to the city does not mention parking, beyond that two off-site spots will be created with this project. The value of parking versus housing has been a hot topic the last few months at the Ketchum P&Z, City Council and Urban Renewal Agency meetings. Various officials have expressed their support for affordable housing at all costs, while a smaller number of others have expressed worry that the city is not giving enough credence to parking, considering the rising number of citizens and visitors since the pandemic.
The proposal does not include any changes to the adjacent sidewalk, which could be widened as a part of city-controlled Main Street renovations projected to take place next summer. ￼
Mo' better than Malibu Madness.
