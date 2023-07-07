A new mixed-use building proposed for the lot currently occupied by Serva Peruvian Cuisine in Ketchum would feature restaurant space on the ground floor and housing on the top two floors, according to plans submitted to the city for approval.

The proposal is one of many large, recent downtown projects that hopes to bring more housing and commercial space to Ketchum in a “mountain modern” package.

The site—200 North Main St.—is located next to Second Street and The Casino bar. The existing building is a low, one story structure that is being used as a restaurant.

