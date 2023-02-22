Nearly two years after a combative Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission hearing in which a proposed project at the corner of Fourth and Main streets was rejected, the commission and applicant came to an agreement Tuesday as the project was advanced past final design review.
At a Feb. 12, 2020, meeting, city staff said in their report that the proposed four-story residential and commercial building would “diminish Ketchum’s vibrant, small-town character” and “exacerbate the gentrification and homogenization of downtown Ketchum.” Developer Chris Ensign of Utah-based Solstice Development criticized the decision as one of “an elitist community” and said he had never experienced anything like it in his career in building.
The tone of the discussion was much different Tuesday.
“The applicant has done a good job of taking council feedback and incorporating [it into the design]. This project has evolved in a good way,” Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said.
Ketchum Senior Planner Abby Rivin noted that the project is large, but is to scale with other recent projects on Main Street, notably the project being built next to it at the old Formula Sports site. The scale of the building, slated to occupy a portion of Main Street colloquially known as “Hot Dog Hill,” was a major issue for the commission in previous meetings.
While the structure is still big, design measures have been taken to reduce the apparent mass. The first submission to the P&Z was a building that mostly featured glass, along with brick and steel. A subsequent rendition had much less glass, as well as horizontal wood paneling designed to better match the look of Main Street. The building design presented Tuesday features a variety of setbacks, arched glass windows and traditional brick, as well as artificial wood paneling. The commission had also requested that the designers change the brick column at the southwest corner to a steel one, but the development team said they abandoned that choice because it “looked like a toothpick,” according to architect Peter Paulos.
The previous submission of the project proposed to develop the entire half block along Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. However, the northern section of the property—where Formula Sports was previously located—was sold to another developer.
The current building design calls for 24,000 square feet over four stories. The front facade, at its tallest, is 36 feet. The rear facade reaches 41 feet. There are 3,446 feet of retail space spread out over three units on the first floor along both Main Street and Fourth Street. Also on the ground level are two community housing units, which were discussed at length Tuesday.
Paulos described how that choice came about: “Last time, we didn’t have any community housing, and I think the commission literally said, ‘[You need community housing], do you hear us?’ and we said, ‘Yes.’ I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it, but we came up with an idea and brought two studio units in,” he said.
The two units are a combined 976 square feet, which decreases but does not eliminate an “in-lieu fee,” a fee charged to developers who opt not to provide required amounts of affordable housing in new projects, as determined by a city formula. The development team will pay the city $556,200.
The commission asked if it would not be better to have one 976-square-foot community housing unit, as 490-or-so-foot units are very small. City staff will contact Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly to determine which option is better.
Commissioner Susan Pasovoy offered her own experience.
“I live in a 400-square-foot unit, and we built it like a ship to maximize all the storage space possible,” she said. “My husband says [it’s so small] he has to go outside to change his mind.”
In May, Commissioner Cordovano said the commercial units might have the opposite problem: They’re too big.
“Right now, those retail units would go for about $4,500 a month, and I don’t know who is going to pay that,” he said of the 1,300-square-foot units that were proposed at the time.
These units are smaller, and have the ability to be consolidated and made even smaller into more affordable spaces, according to Paulos.
During the same session, the commission asked the applicants to reduce the “glazing,” a term that refers to window mass, on the north side of the building. On Tuesday, they presented a building with smaller, less prominent windows on that facade.
One new point raised by Cordovano was regarding the appeal of living there. There are five multi-family units on floors two through four that range from 1,505 square feet to 3,485 square feet.
“Who would want to live on Main Street?” he asked Ensign, referencing the busy nature of state Highway 75.
Ensign replied, “I think it’s rather exciting … . All the construction [our company] does is walkable living, and I think this is as desirable a spot as we have seen.”
For those five multi-family and two community housing units, the building has nine parking spaces that are held in five private residential garages, accessed from the alley.
Also new to this iteration of the design are solar panels, placed on the roof at the request of the commission.
The development-review process began in November 2020, when Ensign first presented to the P&Z. The combative design review hearing took place a few months later. Following that meeting, Ensign formally appealed the commission’s decision to the City Council, but rescinded the appeal in fall 2021. Since then, the applicants have been working to redesign the project from its original four parcels of land to the two parcels included in the most recent design.
This process has been lengthy, but commission Chair Neil Morrow said it’s necessary for the good of the community.
“If you want to know why we’re being so [meticulous], look at the Mountain Land building [by Forest Service Park]—that’s what we’re trying to avoid. They didn’t show us the same brick [that they ended up using], and what they used is orange. It looks very Disney,” he said.
The commission put one stipulation on its approval of the final design review: that the developers come back and show them the materials they plan on using before construction begins.
Because the project has a fourth floor, it is subject to final review by the City Council. That session is not yet scheduled. ￼
The City Council handed these developers a massive gift—this will be the last new build of any housing greater than 3000sf in downtown Ketchum. Ketchum passed an ordinance prohibiting such sized homes in the core, and this project squeaked in under the wire. That big unit with its views of Baldy and dedicated parking in a place where parking is being removed is going to be worth a kings ransom. For this gift, the City of Ketchum gets…nothing. Classic.
