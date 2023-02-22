Minor changes approved to Hot Dog Hill project

The property, at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, has been the subject of more than two years of debate between developers and Ketchum P&Z.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Nearly two years after a combative Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission hearing in which a proposed project at the corner of Fourth and Main streets was rejected, the commission and applicant came to an agreement Tuesday as the project was advanced past final design review.

At a Feb. 12, 2020, meeting, city staff said in their report that the proposed four-story residential and commercial building would “diminish Ketchum’s vibrant, small-town character” and “exacerbate the gentrification and homogenization of downtown Ketchum.” Developer Chris Ensign of Utah-based Solstice Development criticized the decision as one of “an elitist community” and said he had never experienced anything like it in his career in building.

The tone of the discussion was much different Tuesday.

4thandmain.jpg

A rendering of the 4th and Main project.

