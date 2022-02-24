Ketchum City Councilman Michael David was unanimously elected Council president at the body’s meeting Tuesday night. David has served on the Council since 2012.
“We have [picked a president] on a rotating basis, and I think it’s Michael’s turn,” Councilman Jim Slanetz said.
“I would be happy to do it,” said David.
Council president is largely responsible for mayoral duties in the event that the mayor cannot make a City Council meeting. These duties include running the meeting, signing legislation and directing comment. David will serve as president for one year. ￼
