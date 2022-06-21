Members of the public will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on a proposed settlement agreement between the city of Ketchum and Harriman Hotel developer Jack Bariteau during a special City Council meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at City Hall.
The hotel, first approved in 2008 for a site at the southeast corner of Main and River streets, is the subject of a $100 million tort claim by the developer against the city and some officials, which would be dropped if the City Council approves the agreement. Citizens will be given the opportunity to speak in person, through the web or can send comments to participate@ketchumidaho.org.
This meeting was organized by the city with the intention of allowing the public to “review the settlement agreement and provide comments prior to [the Council’s] consideration,” according to a news release from the city.
Bariteau recently found a new partner to invest in the project, which has stalled in construction since 2020. The project began 14 years ago when Bariteau obtained various permits necessary to build what was called the Hotel Ketchum, now the name of an unrelated hotel at the other end of town. The Great Recession stalled the project, and years later it was once again given the go-ahead by the city under a new name, the Harriman Hotel. In November 2020, the city found the hotel’s developer in breach of contract for not showing proof of construction financing by a set date. That led to the developer filing a tort claim—a civil action that issues notice of a claim for financial compensation for damages—against the city.
The site is currently a massive hole in the ground.
If the settlement is approved, the project is set to go forward as a venture of a new “culinary-first” hotel brand, Appellation, launched by acclaimed chef Charlie Palmer and Four Seasons hotel veteran Christopher Hunsberger.
To view the meeting online, go to ketchumidaho-org.zoom.us/j/84046927648 and enter ID 844 7249 6374. ￼
Water? Power? Sewage?Parking?Ketchum?
It's way too big and hideous in design. Do not sell Ketchum out!
CITY COUNCIL- DO NOT give in to BLACKMAIL from a developer that has been unable to move forward and meet necessary requirements for 14 years! Pathetic and inexcusable as a developer.
What alternative do you recommend?
