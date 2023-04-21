One of the best snowfall winters in recent memory has come with a cost: Cracked pavement and potholes line roads throughout Blaine County, from state Highway 75 to East Fork to Ketchum. And, at least in Ketchum, it will be a little while until these issues are fixed, according to the city’s Director of Streets and Facilities Brian Christiansen.
“I’ve worked for the city for 29 years and I have never seen it this bad,” he said. “Because of the snow, we have just finished widening the streets, and we’re probably six weeks behind where we normally are.”
“Widening” the streets is the term for clearing snow off the roadway and increasing the size of the lane of travel back to its original dimensions. With as much snow as the city has seen this year, that can be a hefty task in its own right.
“We try to keep the roads wide, but we lose the battle at some point,” Christiansen said. “When snowplows can’t get the snow over the snowbank anymore, snow has to be deposited on the edge, almost in the lane of travel.”
Christiansen said that normally at this time in the year, his staff would be preparing to fix the potholes, whereas right now, the department is still focused on clearing snow off the streets. Christiansen didn’t mince words when describing the conditions of the potholes in town right now.
“We have some whoppers,” he said.
Indeed, large potholes have dotted East Avenue, Main Street and other streets in town for weeks.
Most of the blame can fall on the large volume of snow, but the weather pattern also played a role. Christiansen said the late-season storms combined with quick melting times led to water-logged streets. When the snow and ice seeps into cracks, freezes and then thaws, it causes the road to break apart. The force of vehicle tires pushing down on the road can compound the effect.
Another problem is that the Streets Department is undermanned, Christiansen said. It has a crew of 11, he said, but a few people have had to miss significant time due to injury. Because of this, the department hasn’t been quite as fast as usual at getting snow off the streets, which allows more liquid to seep in and cause cracks in the pavement.
The plan for when the snow melts and the Streets and Facilities Department is able to get to work repairing the streets is as follows: First, crews will sweep the roads clear. Then, they use repurposed, heated asphalt in a process called “hot patching” to repair the most vulnerable potholes. Cold patching is a slightly different—though not as different as the name implies—process that will be used on the remaining cracks and holes.
The city is considering buying a bigger pothole patcher—a truck that has the necessary equipment attached to it. This would make repairs around town a lot easier, as the current equipment is outdated, Christiansen said.
Meanwhile, he said other types of resurfacing will take place once the ice in the road thaws.
“There are some pretty good potholes on East Avenue,” Christiansen said. “East Avenue was slated for a mill and inlay this year and we’re probably going to opt to do something different—maybe a chip seal. Chip seal and crack seal are two good ways to keep pavement in good shape.”
A mill and inlay, as he explained, is a process in which the upper layer of the existing asphalt is ground down in order to remove cracks and small potholes. A middle layer is placed on that, before asphalt is placed on the top. Chip-sealing is a less costly and labor-intensive process in which a new, thin top layer of rock chips and tar is applied.
Faulty equipment is not unusual, Christiansen said.
“A winter [with a lot of snow] shows weak spots in the equipment,” he said.
The city has three pieces of equipment that are down and being fixed right now.
Christiansen said he is proud of his team’s work so far, though there is a lot left to go.
“We have a good crew, and they don’t get their world rocked too easily. I have worked with this crew all winter long, and I’m tired,” he said. “It takes a while to recover from a big winter like this. Hopefully, now we’re done with the snow part, and now we can just work on sweeping sand and patching potholes.” ￼
