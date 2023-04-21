23-04-21-pothole3

A pothole is surrounded by cones near the Wood River YMCA in Ketchum.

One of the best snowfall winters in recent memory has come with a cost: Cracked pavement and potholes line roads throughout Blaine County, from state Highway 75 to East Fork to Ketchum. And, at least in Ketchum, it will be a little while until these issues are fixed, according to the city’s Director of Streets and Facilities Brian Christiansen.

“I’ve worked for the city for 29 years and I have never seen it this bad,” he said. “Because of the snow, we have just finished widening the streets, and we’re probably six weeks behind where we normally are.”

“Widening” the streets is the term for clearing snow off the roadway and increasing the size of the lane of travel back to its original dimensions. With as much snow as the city has seen this year, that can be a hefty task in its own right.

“It takes a while to recover from a big winter like this,” Ketchum Director of Streets and Facilities Brian Christiansen said.

