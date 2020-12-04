After a series of setbacks, Ketchum’s proposed Bluebird Village workforce housing development has won competitive 9 percent tax credits from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s 2021 low-income housing tax credit program.
The award means the 56-unit, roughly $22 million project can move forward at the current City Hall site on East Avenue, where it will accommodate low-income earners and households earning between $16,000 and $60,900 per year.
Construction will begin in the summer of 2021, developer Greg Dunfield of Seattle-based GMD Development told the Express in a Wednesday interview.
Bluebird Village project partners GMD Development and the Ketchum Community Development Corporation will be allocated an annual tax credit amount of $1 million from IHFA over the course of 10 years. In a nutshell, Dunfield said, GMD and KCDC will sell the tax credits administered by IHFA to corporate investors, such as large banks, in exchange for equity.
“The [9 and 4 percent] tax credits will start flowing out to investors once the building is finished and occupied and will continue to flow for 10 years,” he said. “Investors will get a consistent 4-to-6 percent return.”
The developer said receiving the competitive tax credit award was “a linchpin” in unlocking a slew of other financial resources to make the project possible, including a $1.4 million commitment from the city of Ketchum’s in-lieu housing fund, about $564,000 from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to go toward infrastructure improvements, 4 percent tax credits, tax-exempt bonds and solar tax credits.
The current Bluebird Village concept envisions two four-story buildings with retail, condo and property management space on the first floor of each building and an accessible outdoor community patio and indoor exercise space for residents. Unit sizes will range from one to three bedrooms, and the development will have an elevator and elevated walkway between the two buildings, Dunfield said. The roof will be solar-paneled like Ketchum’s 2009 Northwood Place residential project, which also received low-income housing tax credits and was developed by Dunfield.
Dunfield said the Bluebird design will be shaped by Planning and Zoning Commission input and public comment.
“Starting in January, we plan to host community outreach meetings and workshops with the P&Z to get some input on design, and then develop those options that we get the best feedback on,” he said.
Parking-wise, the developer team—which will include a local contractor—is aiming to build as many on-site spaces as possible, Dunfield said.
“I can tell you it’s not going to be a one-to-one ratio but it’s going to be pretty darn close,” he said.
Low-income housing tax credits are administered federally by the Internal Revenue Service and statewide by the IHFA. The tax credit program was created during the Reagan Administration under the Tax Reform Act of 1986.
“It was started to essentially get corporate America to invest in affordable housing, and that’s what has happened,” Dunfield said. “The credits bring in about 7 to 9 billion dollars of capital per year.”
Getting tax-credit approval for Bluebird Village has been a long road, however. Last December, the project landed among IHFA’s top-scoring group of applicants but fell short due to construction cost.
“This was our third year in a row applying to IHFA. We were declined the previous two years because the scoring that was used to determine project ranking really came down to one thing, and that was the cost of construction per square foot,” Dunfield said.
In a Tuesday press release, KCDC Executive Director Charles Friedman said he was anxious to get the project started.
“We’re excited to be part of the solution towards affordable housing for Ketchum’s workforce,” he said.
Bluebird Village will serve a broad spectrum of incomes, “from deeply affordable units at 30 percent to 50 percent of area median income” to market-rate units, the press release said.
Relocations on the horizon
No official date has been set for demolition of the East Avenue complex, which houses City Hall and the fire and police departments, according to Ketchum city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato. But demolition would need to occur before the Bluebird Village project breaks ground next summer, Dunfield said.
“Regarding timing, once a construction date has been established, we will work on determining the move date,” Enourato wrote in a Thursday email to the Express. “At this time, no dates have been established.”
The city’s plan is for City Hall operations and the Ketchum Police Department to migrate to 191 W. Fifth St., which currently houses a St. Luke’s clinic and dental office. The city acquired the Fifth Street building in August 2018 for $3.1 million and will continue to own the East Avenue property, leasing it to KCDC, Enourato said.
Because Ketchum’s $11.5 million replacement fire station along Saddle Road is still under construction, first responders will need to move elsewhere until the building is complete in the fall. The city has not yet determined a location for a temporary fire department, Enourato said, and it has not released a plan on where police vehicles will be parked.
“We are coordinating the completion of the new fire station and city hall, which will include offices, parking and accommodations for all the city functions,” she wrote.
The East Avenue building—particularly the fire department—has failed safety inspections for about 20 years, as evidenced by cracked walls, falling insultation and diesel fuel contamination.
The good news for emergency personnel: affordable units in Bluebird Village will likely be set aside for firefighters and other first responders, though the city is still considering “local preference that complies with fair housing rules,” Enourato said.
“Our service workers, nurses, firefighters, teachers and other Ketchum workers will now have the chance to live where they work,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw—who ran his campaign on the pursuit of affordable housing—wrote in a Tuesday press release. “The character of Ketchum is not just about buildings, it’s about the people who live here and contribute to everyday life.
“I look forward to the vibrancy Bluebird Village will create in the downtown.”
