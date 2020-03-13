The Sun Valley Film Festival has been cancelled amid health concerns related to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The annual event was initially scheduled to take place in Ketchum and Sun Valley between Wednesday, March 18, and Sunday, March 22.
While Idaho has yet to confirm any COVID-19 cases, festival organizers were anticipating thousands of attendees from out of state, especially from California and Washington, where cases of the virus are being reported in some of the highest numbers in the country.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by canceling this year’s festival,” said Teddy Grennan, festival executive director. “The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021.”
Sun Valley Resort has also issued notice of cancellation for several upcoming events. The Kindercup, which was supposed to take place March 15 at Dollar Mountain, has been canceled along with the Easter egg hunt, Dollar days, Baldy Bash, all Aprés Ski concerts and others. For the full list of canceled events from Sun Valley Resort, visit sunvalley.com.
