Ketchum’s leadership wants better parks in the downtown core—especially for those with disabilities—and it has tagged Little Park as the recipient of $54,000 from this year’s Capital Improvement Fund for such a makeover.
The park, located at the corner of Fifth Street East and Alpine Lane, will receive a number of renovations that are based on an analysis of needs by the city and input from the public via two open houses and a two-week online survey.
“We don’t have a ton of green space right in the heart of downtown, and especially with the Bluebird project coming in across the street, we want to make sure more of the [park] is working for different interests,” said City Administrator Jade Riley.
Notable planned additions to the park include improvements to the park’s irrigation system, new fencing, sidewalks and pathways that cover more ground across the property, an in-ground slide, an area with stand alone chairs and a shade sail, ADA-accessible benches, swings and water fountains. Also, new trees, shrubs and flowers will be planted. City staff will also consult with the Arts Commission on redesigning a statue located in the park, which some parents expressed safety concerns about.
Riley noted several goals that drove the planning of this project. In addition to increasing the green space in the city core and improving ADA access, Riley said the city hopes to better unite the park with its neighbors: the Homestead Cabin and Ore and Wagon Museum.
“The current design makes people question if it is a park or someone’s front yard,” Riley said.
Some of the public comments submitted to the city echoed this idea. “Please consider closing the alley and incorporating the Wagon Museum as part of the park,” read one.
Another theme among the public’s statements was questioning whether this is a necessary expense for the city. However, as one anonymous citizen pointed out, this would serve as the only fully public playground for kids in the city limits if it were built, as the Hemingway STEAM School play equipment is not open to the public during school hours.
A survey of approximately 30 people identified the top priorities for this project as accessibility and increased pathways, as well as construction of shaded seated areas.
The City Council approved the master plan, but city staff still need to set a schedule and decide which parts of the project to take on first. Riley said that some of the work will be done in-house and some will have to be contracted out. ￼
