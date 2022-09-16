Limelight Fire

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin observes the aftermath of the Limelight fire on Sunday, Sept. 4.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin is urging residents to be careful with grills and outdoor fires—the suspected cause of the Limelight condos blaze over Labor Day Weekend. That’s especially important in Ketchum’s older buildings, which may not have precautionary measures, he said.

The A building of the Limelight condos, which was completely destroyed by fire on Sept. 3, was built in 1972, according to county property records, predating the city’s adoption of fire codes.

“If there had been sprinklers, the fire might have been contained to one unit. If there had been a central alarm system, we probably would have made it out five minutes earlier, which is a big difference. If we had had an access road around back, we could have cut the damage in half.” he said. “Those are all pieces that make new buildings so much safer—this shows why those pieces are in place.”

“In terms of total damage, this is the worst fire that we’ve had here in 20 years,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said.

