Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin is urging residents to be careful with grills and outdoor fires—the suspected cause of the Limelight condos blaze over Labor Day Weekend. That’s especially important in Ketchum’s older buildings, which may not have precautionary measures, he said.
The A building of the Limelight condos, which was completely destroyed by fire on Sept. 3, was built in 1972, according to county property records, predating the city’s adoption of fire codes.
“If there had been sprinklers, the fire might have been contained to one unit. If there had been a central alarm system, we probably would have made it out five minutes earlier, which is a big difference. If we had had an access road around back, we could have cut the damage in half.” he said. “Those are all pieces that make new buildings so much safer—this shows why those pieces are in place.”
The cause of the fire will not be officially named until state fire marshals complete their investigation, which will take around six weeks, according to McLaughlin. The State Fire Marshall did not respond to calls from the Express in time for print.
Efforts to help the 28 displaced residents (23 full time, five part time) have been organized and generous. The city of Ketchum, local businesses and organizations and citizens are rallying around the victims, providing temporary lodging, food, clothes, gift cards, and financial donations.
“We had all of the residents placed in temporary housing that night,” Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly told the Express.
Since then, Connelly and others have been trying to find temporary solutions for the displaced Limelight residents, including the Blaine County Housing Authority and Ketchum’s newly adopted Lease to Locals program, which aims to convert short-term rentals into long-term leases.
Neighbors have stepped up, too.
“We had over 100 homeowners call in and offer their homes,” she said.
Jill Parker is a native of Ketchum who lost everything in the fire—including her cat, who is alive but missing. She was able to find temporary housing through friends.
“I had been committed to a house-sitting job for a month, which started yesterday,” she said. “And I had some friends graciously let me stay in their guest house from the minute of the fire until I moved into this house sitting job.”
She described the outlook beyond that as bleak, though.
“I signed up for the Lease to Locals program, but we all know how it is around here,” she said. Poring through the Express’ classifieds, she said she counted hundreds of job openings, but only two places to rent.
As of Thursday, none of the residents were experiencing homelessness. Connelly and McLaughlin emphasized the large cast who came together to help support the victims.
The Red Cross arrived on scene the next day to help refill lost prescriptions and distribute necessities like eyeglasses. The Blaine County Charitable Fund has received about $200,000 in donations that it will distribute in the coming months. Local lawyer Daniel Gariepy has pledged to serve as legal counsel, free of charge, to any residents who want his services. The Gold Mine, Elephant’s Perch, Undercover, JMcLaughlin, and the Aspen Ski Company are offering free or heavily discounted clothes to victims. The Sawtooth Club, Warfield, Jersey Girl, Depo’s and The Pioneer are offering food. Atkinsons’, Albertsons and Village Market are all giving away gift cards for groceries. Zenergy and the YMCA are both offering a few free passes for those affected. Phones, laptops and other valuable items have been donated.
“In terms of total damage, this is the worst fire that we’ve had here in 20 years,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said that the complications are far from over, as there are more than 40 insurance companies involved in the aftermath of the fire.
“I would be surprised to see [demolition crews] begin working before next spring, just because of the complexity of the situation,” he said.
Ketchum’s reaction to such a terrible event has been inspiring, Parker said.
“I have been totally overwhelmed with the support I have gotten from the community,” she said. “Gosh, I’m just really, really grateful I live in Ketchum.” ￼
