Limelight construction
Express photo by Roland Lane

Crews continued work this week to rebuild the Limelight Condominiums along Warm Springs Road, just over a year after it burst into flames during Labor Day Weekend of 2022 in what Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin described as “the worst fire we’ve had here in 20 years.” Ketchum officials approved plans to construct the 26-unit upper building in August atop the original 1970s subterranean structure, which was salvaged in the fire. The new build will feature fire-resistant materials and modern mitigation methods, according to city staff.

