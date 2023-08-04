Limelight Condominiums

This illustration shows the approved design of the new Limelight Condominiums.

 Photo courtesy of city of Ketchum

Nearly a year after a massive fire that displaced dozens of people and destroyed much of the Limelight Condominiums in Ketchum, plans to rebuild the structure—this time, with increased safety measures, such as fire sprinklers—have been approved by the city.

A barbecue grill with a recently replaced propane hose was the source of a fire that burned down the complex along Warm Springs Road last fall, according to a report from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The new project includes complete reconstruction of the first and second floors but not of the subterranean structure or foundation of the building. Both were salvaged in the fire.

