Lessons from Summit County: Colorado housing director shares experiences, solutions

Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly and Summit County, Colorado, Housing Director Jason Dietz speak at The Community Library on May 9. The image is

vimeo.com/824885252

.

 Courtesy of The Community Library

The housing director of Summit County, Colorado, recently visited the Wood River Valley to share his experience in incentivizing citizens to build accessory dwelling units as one means to ease its workforce housing shortage. Ketchum city leaders are contemplating similar efforts.

Not too long ago, Housing Director Jason Dietz said, his community experienced many of the same problems Ketchum now faces.

“The population of Summit County is about 31,000. There are about 31,000 housing units,” he said. “At first glance, it doesn’t look like we have a housing problem, but the vast majority of these homes are unoccupied.”

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments