Ketchum’s Urban Renewal Agency will meet this afternoon to discuss funding requests for several nonprofit agencies in the fiscal 2021 budget, as well as a funding request for an affordable housing project planned for the location of Ketchum’s current city hall.
The KURA will meet today at 2 p.m., and participants will be able to livestream the meeting from the organization’s website, ketchumura.org.
The agency will hear funding requests from the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, Sun Valley Economic Development and the proposed Bluebird Community Housing Project.
The housing project was stalled last year after failing to receive 9 percent tax credit financing from the state’s Housing and Finance Association. The KURA had previously agreed to fund $400,000 in public infrastructure costs of the 25-unit building, which will be constructed on the city’s current City Hall property. This year, the development is asking the KURA for more funding in order to boost the chances of the development receiving a tax credit.
The requested $564,860 would only be spent if the project receives a tax credit from the state, which is expected to be announced in November and December.
Following the bond measure that passed last November, the city’s fire department will move to its new location on Saddle Road, and the rest of city hall staff and offices, including the Ketchum Police Department, will move to their new home at 191 Fifth St. W. next year.
Pick up the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express to read what the agency decides at today’s meeting.
