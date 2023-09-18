On Monday, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will convene to discuss the First and Washington housing project as well as reimbursing the city of Ketchum for two projects: power line undergrounding south of downtown town and the redevelopment of Town Square.
Chief on the KURA’s plate right now is the redevelopment of the First and Washington parking lot, which has been identified as a parcel ripe for conversion to affordable or workforce housing.
In July, KURA Executive Director Suzanne Frick said that due to rising interest rates and construction costs, there is currently a $3 million to $4 million shortfall that needs to be addressed with the First and Washington redevelopment project.
In January, the KURA joined in an exclusive negotiating agreement with Wood River Community Housing Trust and DeChase Development Services, which required certain benchmarks be reached by certain dates. The original dates in the agreement were extended in May, requiring the stipulations of the agreement be completed by Sept. 24.
Funding, among other things, are still being worked out, so the date is being extended to Nov. 23, 2023. By that time, the agreement will need to be completed.
Other also projects on the agenda
Also on the docket is reimbursement to the City of Ketchum for two projects: reimaging Town Square, and undergrounding power lines south of town. At the Aug. 21 meetings, the KURA agreed to provide partial funding for each of these endeavors through a reimbursement agreement with the City. Following approval by the KURA, it will be approved by the Ketchum City Council. An early estimate for the Town Square project tags the cost to the URA at about $56,250. The undergrounding will cost much more, with an estimated price about $486,300.
