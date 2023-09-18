KURA downtown lot

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is studying options for developing the public parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets, which it owns.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

On Monday, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will convene to discuss the First and Washington housing project as well as reimbursing the city of Ketchum for two projects: power line undergrounding south of downtown town and the redevelopment of Town Square.

Chief on the KURA’s plate right now is the redevelopment of the First and Washington parking lot, which has been identified as a parcel ripe for conversion to affordable or workforce housing.

In July, KURA Executive Director Suzanne Frick said that due to rising interest rates and construction costs, there is currently a $3 million to $4 million shortfall that needs to be addressed with the First and Washington redevelopment project.

