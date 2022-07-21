Kids help bring sunshine to Ketchum eyesore

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw poses Monday with children who helped provide artwork for a banner that decorates the infamous construction hole at Main and River streets.

 Photo courtesy of Visit Sun Valley

A group of kids was recognized in Ketchum this week for their part in helping to spruce up an eyesore in town: the massive hole along Main Street dug years ago for a planned hotel.

On Monday, the Visit Sun Valley tourism organization hosted an ice-cream social at Forest Service Park with Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw to thank some of the children who assisted in creating a colorful banner to decorate the fence around the hole at the southern entrance to town.

The initiative started when a concerned Ketchum resident, Tim Mascheroni, reached out to Bradshaw about concealing the hole, Visit Sun Valley reported. Visit Sun Valley installed a mural there during the summer and fall of 2021, but it was taken down after snow fell and it started to show wear.

Load comments