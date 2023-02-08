The Ketchum Post Office is once again a topic of controversy among community leaders and members of the public, as an alleged change in service between UPS and Amazon has led to a massive backlog of packages at the post office, according to City Administrator Jade Riley—though UPS denies that anything has changed.
“I had a conversation with the postmaster today, and there has been a recent change in which Amazon is no longer using UPS as a vendor for home delivery, so what we have seen is a spike in UPS dropping off packages at the post office,” Riley told the City Council on Monday.
Riley said that prior to this recent increase in shipments, the post office would use the person’s address to look up their P.O. box number and then place the package in their box. But now, due to the large number packages and the fact the post office isn’t required to do that, the post office has adopted a new policy of returning anything not marked for a P.O. box to the sender.
UPS West Region Network Communications Manager Matthew Skeen said that there hasn’t been any change in UPS and Amazon services, and that he is unsure of what could be causing the problem.
“I have no idea where that is coming from,” Skeen said. “UPS and Amazon still work together.”
Amazon did not return a request for comment in time for publication. Ketchum Postmaster John McDonald declined to comment.
Though there is confusion about the cause of the problem, there is no doubt its effects are tangible and wide-reaching. Businesses and individuals have been affected by the issue.
Alvaro Martinez is a Ketchum resident who was waiting on a cell phone charger and a few personal items—not critical products, but important things all the same.
“I received a notification from Amazon that my package was here, and I came the same day. It was already sent back,” he said. “I don’t know why they’ve decided to do that.”
City Councilwoman Amanda Breen on Monday told a couple of stories she has heard from businesses that have been affected by the problem.
“I talked to a small-business supplier who had packages returned, as well as a local business who didn’t receive inventory that they had to sell,” she said. “I don’t get why there is this sudden, throw-up-our-hands, ‘We’ve done this for years, but now we’re not” attitude, she said.
In the meantime, the city and post office are advising this: People should have any packages addressed to them in Ketchum either marked for the address of the post office (151 Fourth St. W.) or their P.O. box. Using both the post office’s physical address and a P.O. box will also work, they advised. Packages addressed otherwise will likely be sent back.
Breen said the addressing protocol is a temporary fix, and doesn’t address the larger issue.
“And again, we’re being told that everyone else in the country has to learn how we do things here,” she said.
The comment drew nods from other council members. For years, some residents have complained about issues stemming from the fact that the Ketchum and Sun Valley post offices don’t provide home delivery.
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he was unaware you could mark a package for both a physical address and a P.O. box. Councilman Michael David said that that could present problems for people whose physical address and P.O. box are in different cities.
Breen said she has tried to address packages to the post office before, and that the address was not accepted by the website as a valid shipping address. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton seconded that, and said that she has had to use her grandparents’ house in Hailey for shipping in the past.
“Mail in this town doesn’t work, and we have to fix it,” she said. “The fact that you cannot order something online and have it successfully delivered is not right. This is a modern society. It’s unbelievable to me it’s this hard.”
Hamilton said the city needs to start working to reach “higher-ups” in the Postal Service, because local appeals have not been fruitful. Riley said the city expects to hear back from the Postal Service in the next six months on its formal appeal to end P.O. box fees in Ketchum.
In the meantime, the city will focus on education, according to Breen.
“I think maybe some education to the community—people should know that we are working on these problems—but also here is [our] advice,” she said, referencing the directions to place the post office address and P.O. box on incoming packages.
Breen also said she wants to look into the feasibility of acquiring Amazon storage lockers for Ketchum. The lockers are standalone, package-sized units that Amazon customers can use to have items shipped to them without worrying about the post office serving as an intermediary.
Slanetz, who was a Ketchum retailer for many years and now operates the Kasino Klub in Stanley, offered another solution: “Buy local.”
“I sympathize a little bit with the post office, because it used to be that if you ordered from a private carrier, [the package] would always be at your front door,” David said. “It seems like over the years, those private carriers decided that they’re just going to dump stuff at the post office.” ￼
When Hailey Post Office was really snarled up a month or two ago, I requested coverage from the IME and they apparently declined.
Do you have POTSD (Post Office Traumatic Stress Disorder)? Should we see if a Ketchum delivery service is possible. Want to sign a change.org and start a dialog? https://chng.it/gm2d24ZTww
Who’s working for who here? A lot of strain could be lifted off all post offices if Amazon delivered their own packages. They do nearly everywhere else.
Similar UPS/USPS handoff snafu’s are happening in Hailey as well. I imagine some pencil-neck in an office decided to change a policy based on a spreadsheet, and that change is overwhelming the understaffed post offices. Situations like this are where the public needs and deserves honest explanations and solutions from administrators. Postmaster John McDonald was given the opportunity to address and inform the public via this newspaper and declined? No Bueno! Time for him to resign and retire. I’m sure he’ll enjoy his retirement shooting animals for sport in developing nations.
Thank you Jade Riley for trying to inform the public and customers of the USPS of this situation. You displayed leadership while Bwana the Great White Hunter chose to cower in the shadows.
Why in this day and age, with Climate Change upon us, would postal service be set up for everyone to drive a polluting car or truck to the post office (or an Amazon locker)? This is not the 1960's, when Ketchum and Sun Valley were under 1,000 population. If the some citizens in Ketchum and Sun Valley don't care about the environment, they at least care about traffic. Why create so much traffic by forcing people to drive to pick up packages and mail? Delivery of goods, including prescription drugs purchased online is today's reality. We obviously need to update our approach to mail and package delivery to coexist with this reality. "This is how we do things here" is not an answer. If Amazon venders are choosing USPS to the point the mail system is overwhelmed, then raise the price to ship USPS. That'll raise the price of online sales, which can only help local businesses. Some USPS post offices are getting electric mail delivery trucks - that can deliver mail and packages without everyone in town having to drive to the post office or Amazon locker. The electric mail trucks cost nothing to operate and maintain compared to gas or diesel vehicles, with no pollution. Anyone that has owned an electric vehicle quickly finds how cheap they are to own in the long run. Can't hire the workers you say? Well, the market is telling us that USPS is charging too little compared to UPS and FedEx. It's what the capitalists call a "market adjustment".
