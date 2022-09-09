Ketchum Wastewater Plant

The plant as it is today, viewed from above.

 Image courtesy city of Ketchum

Ketchum leaders gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance put forth to ask voters to approve a revenue bond of $14 million to help finance upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant that the city co-owns with the Sun Valley Water & Sewer District.

“The wastewater bond is an important part of our infrastructure upgrades,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “Voter approval in the November ballot would allow us to make the necessary improvements while avoiding significant customer rate increases.”

In addition to the revenue bond, the city plans to raise wastewater rates to help pay for its share of the improvement projects. The estimated cost of improvements to the plant is $37 million, with all improvements made being split evenly with the Sun Valley district. Bradshaw noted that a revenue-bond issue and increased fees would have “no impact on property taxes.”

