Ketchum leaders gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance put forth to ask voters to approve a revenue bond of $14 million to help finance upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant that the city co-owns with the Sun Valley Water & Sewer District.
“The wastewater bond is an important part of our infrastructure upgrades,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “Voter approval in the November ballot would allow us to make the necessary improvements while avoiding significant customer rate increases.”
In addition to the revenue bond, the city plans to raise wastewater rates to help pay for its share of the improvement projects. The estimated cost of improvements to the plant is $37 million, with all improvements made being split evenly with the Sun Valley district. Bradshaw noted that a revenue-bond issue and increased fees would have “no impact on property taxes.”
Revenue bonds are a tool many municipalities use to raise funds for major capital projects. Unlike general obligation bonds—which are paid for using tax income—revenue bonds are funded by the entity’s revenue—in this case, sewer fees paid to the city.
At an earlier meeting, Zions Bank advisor Michael Keith said the plan is to sell $6 million-$7 million of revenue bonds in fiscal year 2023, and the rest “as needed” at later dates.
In June, Brad Bjerke of Boise-based HDR engineering presented to the City Council a status report of the treatment plant. He stated that a facilities plan, which should be done every five years, hadn’t been done in a decade.
Bjerke presented to the City Council a detailed script of what an upgrade process could look like from now until 2042. The planned updates to the facilities would result in a 15% reduction in energy usage, studies concluded.
City officials noted in the ordinance that “with a non-debt approach, rates would need to be adjusted 60% in FY23, and 25% in FY24 and FY25,” while using a debt approach—like the bond—would allow the rates to be raised 7% in the coming fiscal year and 5% in subsequent years.
The ballot measure in the Nov. 8 election needs just a simple majority to pass. The city will now turn its efforts to educating the public on its plan. ￼
