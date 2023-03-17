Ketchum Aerial (copy)

The city of Ketchum owns five downtown lots. Officials are considering which could be developed for housing.

 Express file photo

In the midst of a regional housing crisis, local governments are doing all they can to maximize their affordable and workforce housing stock. In Hailey, that means new multifamily unit projects popping up across town. Just a couple of weeks ago, Sun Valley bought a property in Hailey that it plans to use for workforce housing. Now Ketchum, owner of five downtown lots that officials view as ripe for development, has hired a firm to determine the feasibility of developing each of those lots for housing.

Holst Architecture of Portland will analyze the Lift Tower Lodge, the Sixth and Leadville parking lot, the south and north YMCA parking lots and the Lewis Street recycling lot to determine the city’s ability to develop each.

The city will pay a total of $57,500 for the project. Of that, $25,000 was allocated in the fiscal 2023 Housing Action Plan, and there are adequate funds in the city’s contingency account to fund the remaining portion.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments