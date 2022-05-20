When Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly presented the final iteration of the city’s Housing Action Plan to the public on May 12, the list of short-term and long-term goals officials aimed to complete was expansive.
After Ketchum voters turned down on Tuesday a proposed set of local sales taxes to fund affordable-housing programs, however, Connelly, and her coworkers, are scrambling to decide which parts of the plan to cut, and which parts to keep.
“I will be presenting to the [City Council] essentially the menu of options based on the Housing Action Plan,” she said. “I’ve put together a list of the minimum costs and an ideal investment for each item. But really what I’m putting in front of them is a wish list.”
The plan originally hoped to preserve and create 660-980 workforce-housing units over the next 10 years, at a cost of $5.5 million to $7.5 million per year. One planned major funding source was a series of increases to local-option taxes. The proposed increases to the taxes were an additional .75% on retail sales, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor and 1% on building materials. Projections estimated that would have garnered the city an additional $2.8 million to $3 million per year to use for housing-specific projects.
To adopt the changes, 60% of Ketchum voters had to approve. In Tuesday’s election, only about 53% of city voters approved of the proposal. Now, officials will have to hope that the City Council can find existing funds to accomplish some of the plan’s goals.
“We’re going to take time to analyze why we fell short, and revisit this in a year’s time,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “We will learn from the result and will work harder to craft a way forward to address our housing crisis in a way that has broader community support.”
By law, the city cannot put the matter before voters for another year.
City Council President Michael David expressed strong disappointment after the vote.
“This is a crisis,” he said. “And the main reason it is a crisis is the lack of any funds in the state of Idaho for development of workforce housing.”
Much of the opposition appears to have come from residents and business owners who believe the .75% increase on retail sales is a tax on locals, not tourists, as intended.
“Every amount that gets added onto a price in our community, it makes Amazon a more viable retail outlet,” said John Melin, owner of Ketchum Kitchens and The Elephant’s Perch. “It’s a tax on every resident who buys anything in town.”
Bradshaw proposed raising collection rates on all categories except retail sales for that reason; the retail portion was later added by City Council.
“That’s their prerogative,” he said.
However, Melin said his opposition is rooted in a more important issue: lack of trust in city officials.
“My issue at this point is that I don’t trust the city government’s ability to use their funds effectively,” he said, citing what he believes to be poor decisions surrounding the planned Bluebird Village workforce-housing development.
“I believe the city has not done a good job of leveraging the enormous amount of money they have,” he said, also stating that he is worried the lack of parking options Bluebird provides will have a negative effect on his businesses, which are both located within blocks of the proposed development’s site.
One business owner, who wished to stay anonymous, said they were not deterred by the increased price to locals. They voted in favor of the LOT increases because they have noticed staff shortages around town.
“I do what I do to keep my prices fair, but I worry about the bars and restaurants,” they said. “People should expect to see businesses closed and businesses with limited hours. It’s hard to find employees who live here.”
The business owner said they were caught off guard by the measure’s failure: “I really thought this was a no-brainer.”
Mallory Walker, a Ketchum resident who campaigned against the tax initiative, said that he “has never voted against a tax in his life, until now.” Like Melin, he has lost trust in the current administration.
“We don’t need another tax. We need to allow the existing LOT tax to accommodate housing,” he said. “They’re raising revenue at a greater rate than they are projecting with the existing LOT tax. What’s happened to the extra money?”
Connelly confirmed that this year’s LOT revenue has been well above projections, but stressed the additional money has already been put to good use. She said it has been used to fund capital improvements and emergency-services projects, many of which have been shelved for a year or two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neither Melin nor Walker disputed that housing is an important issue for the city to address—just that the city’s approach is wrong. For Walker, the other main issue with the proposed tax raise, and the city’s approach to workforce and affordable housing in general, is that it is too long-term.
“Bluebird and [the proposed development of a site at First Street and Washington Avenue] are 2025, 2026 solutions,” he said. “The problem is pressing now. There needs to be a rent supplement program, there needs to be deed-restricted housing.”
As for how to pay for those programs, he said that instead of attempting to raise tax rates, the city should have pursued an amendment to the law to simply allow for current LOT funds to be used for housing.
At City Hall, immediate solutions have moved to the forefront of Connelly’s agenda. When she presents to City Council next Monday, she will focus on garnering funds for the most pressing programs. Priorities include a program to pay property owners to lease to local workers, hiring a tenant mediator, ensuring compliance of deed-restricted units, and translation services for Spanish-speaking residents.
“The number of households that we can help guarantee housing for is exponentially less,” she said.
Aspects of the plan that will likely be abandoned are down-payment assistance, purchase of pre-fabricated and “tiny homes” for short-term use by displaced residents, and a renter’s rights education program, among other things.
Meanwhile, Ketchum officials will regroup, hope that the City Council provides funds for immediate programs, and decide if pursuing this venture in a year is worth it.
“The crisis will just get worse,” David, the City Council president, said. “There is finally a wonderful housing plan on the books, but there are no funds to implement the plan. Thanks to everyone who worked so hard on this effort. We will have to go back to the drawing board, I guess.” ￼
