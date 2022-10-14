wastewaterplant.jpg

The shared Ketchum-Sun Valley wastewater plant is south of Ketchum.

 Photo courtesy of city of Ketchum

On Nov. 8, Ketchum voters will decide if they want to fund wastewater plant upgrades to the facility the city shares with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District, upgrades that could cost a combined $37 million.

The ballot will ask voters whether they want to approve issuing up to $14 million in revenue bonds. Based on a market interest rate of 4.16%, the city estimates it would pay about $10.8 million in interest in addition to the principal amount of $14 million.

“I could see a perception [within the community] that this is being done to handle future growth,” City Administrator Jade Riley said. “And the reality is, the majority of these improvements are age-related. We’ve got stuff that is 40 or 50 years old, and this is an opportunity to make an old asset more efficient.”

