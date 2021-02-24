After considering substantial changes to recycling services, Ketchum is opting to keep things the same—for now.
Following discussion on Feb. 16, City Council members generally agreed—with no formal vote or action—to maintain the structure of its existing curbside recycling program, with an option to add service enhancements in the future.
With that, the city will proceed with a plan for Wood River Valley-based Clear Creek Disposal to continue to collect sorted recyclables at the curb, instead of pursuing single-stream—or “commingled”—recycling, in which recyclable materials are placed into and mixed in a single container.
The tentative decision came as city leaders are considering the terms of a new 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal to provide waste and recycling pickup for residents and businesses. The city’s existing franchise agreement expires on May 2.
In advance of renewing its agreement with Clear Creek, the city has been studying and considering enhancements and changes to the services Clear Creek provides—but at added costs to customers.
Blaine County and the city of Hailey are also assessing the terms of agreements for services from Clear Creek Disposal. The two cities and the county—with the assistance of a group of local nonprofit organizations—have been analyzing existing recycling services and how they could be improved. Representatives of the interested parties met earlier this month to discuss findings and potential changes, including the major switch from multi-stream recycling to single-stream.
That change—which, statistics show, could significantly increase the percentages of materials recycled—would require significant changes in operations at Clear Creek Disposal and the county’s recycling center at Ohio Gulch. Moving to a single-stream recycling program—which would provide curbside cardboard pickup in Ketchum—would result in an increase in customers’ monthly bills.
An audit of waste in Blaine County found that 23.5% of the waste stream consisted of compostable organic materials and 18.1% of the waste stream consisted of other recyclable materials, such as cardboard, paper and plastic. While a move to single-stream service from Clear Creek could reduce the amount of recyclables entering the waste stream, county and Hailey leaders have expressed concerns with the single-stream model and a collective move to that service is “not likely” in the short term, City Administrator Jade Riley told the City Council.
However, in developing a new agreement with Clear Creek, the city can pursue other, smaller changes, Riley said. Options include:
- Having Clear Creek provide a composting program to recycle organic materials, at an extra cost of $6.25 per month to customers’ base rate.
- Changing the city’s cardboard drop-off site next to the YMCA from utilizing numerous dumpsters to collect cardboard to the use of a single cardboard compacter, at a monthly increase of $1.40 per month for customers. The site has often become disorderly, city officials have said, especially when town is more crowded and use increases. Alternatively, the city could pursue curbside cardboard pickup.
- Offering customers the option of purchasing—but not requiring—wildlife-proof trash containers that could lessen Ketchum residents’ negative impact on wildlife attracted to garbage, particularly bears. The cost could exceed $200 per container.
- Assessing a monthly charge of 65 cents to better maintain the city’s recycling drop-off site next to the YMCA.
City Council members generally agreed that as the city moves forward in developing the new agreement with Clear Creek, it ought to explore options for boosting recycling and improving services, but must also consider costs to customers. The city plans to commence a public-outreach campaign to gather opinion on potential enhancements to recycling services and whether residents want to pay for them.
Currently, plans are to maintain existing trash-pickup services.
In drafting a new 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek, the city plans to include language that allows it to annually review—and possibly change—the services the company provides. Regardless of what the city decides in the coming months, Ketchum customers are on track to incur an inflationary increase in their monthly base rate for waste and recycling pickup. The monthly base rate for residential customers is set to increase by 14%, from $23.40 per month to $26.68. The increase will be the first since 2011, when the last franchise agreement was negotiated, city officials noted.
After conducting public outreach and gathering input, the city plans to draft a final agreement with Clear Creek for the City Council’s consideration and approval, before the existing contract expires in early May.
