KURA downtown lot

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is studying options for developing the public parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets, which it owns.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will discuss on Tuesday the plan for redevelopment at First and Washington, as well as hear from City Administrator Jade Riley on the organization's potential role in the Main Street repaving project that could come as soon as next summer.

KURA is in the process of developing a plan to build workforce housing on the half-block site, which is now being used by the city as a public parking lot.

In April, the agency met and discussed a survey of business owners and citizens that showed mixed opinions as to whether there is enough parking in central Ketchum and whether the lot would be better used as housing.

