The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency’s plan to develop a downtown parking lot into a mixed-use building with workforce housing moved one step closer to reality on Monday, when the agency’s board voted to request development offers from the private sector.
The URA board voted to release on May 23 a formal “request for proposals”—or RFP—to develop a half-block property it owns on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets.
A draft RFP presented to the URA commissioners states a goal of developing the half-acre site with 35-70 deed-restricted housing units of varying sizes, with restaurant or retail space on the ground floor. It states a goal of selecting a development partner by November.
Attracting a local developer is a goal for the URA. Commissioners directed staff to amend the “scorecard” that determines which developer to choose to include consideration for locals.
The URA is an independent agency. It uses so-called “tax-increment financing” to fund a variety of improvement projects in a designated area. For a set number of years, as property values increase, the financing model directs the sum of increases in property taxes in the zone to the URA, instead of to other taxing agencies. The Ketchum URA will be dissolved in 2030.
The process of developing the Washington Avenue site began in 2018, when the city sold half of the property to the URA, which already owned the opposite half. With its location in the community core and adjacent to a number of local businesses, the property—now used by the city for public parking—was identified as a potential site for development.
In February, the URA conducted research on the site and looked at examples of RFPs. This spring, it began outreach efforts, including interviewing key stakeholders—such as operators of adjacent restaurants and stores—and conducting community workshops.
In a review of the outreach campaign, the URA concluded that the efforts revealed largely positive—but still mixed—public feedback. Citizens expressed support for a four-story, mixed-use building that houses Ketchum workers, but expressed concern over the loss of parking spots in downtown. Underground parking is intended to be a part of the new development, but some members of the public asked if that will be enough to offset the loss of the 60 spaces in the Washington Avenue lot.
As for design and aesthetics, the public emphasized that the project should fit into the surrounding area and avoid hulking over the rest of the block, the URA’s outreach concluded. That could be achieved by elements such as stepped-back balconies and the use of materials traditional to downtown Ketchum.
It’s too early in the process to have any more indication of what the building might look like. However, two submissions for development on Main Street give a clue as to what recent designs have brought to downtown Ketchum. The proposed buildings at side-by-side lots on Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, are both tall, multi-use structures with stepped-back facades and brick and metal exteriors. The former Formula Sports site, at 460 North Main St., is owned and will be developed by Ketchum builder Dave Wilson. Wilson spoke at Monday’s meeting, expressing support for the added local-development element to the scorecard, and advocated for local companies’ ability to take on large-scale projects.
The scorecard rates applications on a 100-point scale, with additional points available for plans that go above and beyond, by doing things such as providing extra parking or additional workforce units. The goal of the additional points is to encourage applicants to include as many desired elements as possible, instead of just meeting the minimum. It is unclear how the local component will be worked into the scoring system.
The next URA meeting is scheduled for June 21. ￼
