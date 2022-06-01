The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency opened bidding last week on a contract to develop a half-block site along Washington Avenue with a mixed-use building that includes workforce housing.
The site—between First and Second streets—is currently a city parking lot. The city leases the site from the URA, an independent agency.
“We have to be 100 percent focused on this project,” URA Chair Susan Scovell said. “Right now, our existing businesses are barely surviving. We have no workers because there is no housing. Until there are people living at First and Washington, this is our top priority.”
The agency’s formal “request for proposals”—or RFP—gives companies the opportunity to apply for the right to develop the site. The URA has said its priority is finding an “experienced, creative and community-focused” developer.
The development process began in 2018, when the city sold half of the site to the URA, which already owned the opposite half. With its location in the community core and adjacent to a number of local businesses, the property was identified as a potential site for development.
In February, the URA conducted research on the site and looked at examples of RFPs. This spring, it began outreach efforts, including interviewing key stakeholders—such as operators of adjacent restaurants and stores—and conducting community workshops.
In a review of the outreach campaign, the URA concluded that the efforts revealed largely positive—but still mixed—public feedback. Citizens expressed support for a four-story, mixed-use building that houses Ketchum workers, but expressed concern over the loss of parking spots in downtown. Underground parking is intended to be a part of the new development, but some members of the public asked if that will be enough to offset the loss of the 60 spaces in the Washington Avenue lot.
The deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.ketchumura.org. ￼
Read Thomas Sowell's, "Intellectuals and Society". It will answer all of your questions.
I don’t really get what they are trying to achieve here. It looks like KURA is now in the real estate development and ownership business. They are doing an RFP for the kind of building a free market developer would build. Market rate on the top floor, deed restricted in the middle, parking/retail on the bottom. This is what every building in Ketchum core looks like. Why don’t they just sell the property to a developer? KURA is supposed to sunset at the end of 2030 but this building will last 40+ years. How does that work? Is government supposed to own and develop mixed-use apartment buildings?
