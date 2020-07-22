Despite COVID-19, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is one of the few public entities with money to spend in fiscal 2021.
The KURA expects a budget of roughly $1.65 million for the upcoming fiscal year, an 11 percent increase over 2020, according to Ketchum Finance Director Grant Gager. For the most part it plans to spend that money to facilitate its main goals: affordable housing, sidewalk work and street repairs.
On Monday, nonprofit agencies also began presentations requesting a piece of that funding for 2021—a process some will repeat before the Ketchum City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Monday’s financial requests included $25,000 for the Sun Valley Culinary Institute and $15,000 for Sun Valley Economic Development.
Ultimately, the KURA opted to continue the fund request decision making until next month, asking Harry Griffith, executive director of SVED and board treasurer for the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, to come back with more details as to how funds from the KURA would benefit the community. The board also asked Griffith to draft an agreement for “deliverables” from SVED, something agency member Ed Johnson requested in order to have a clearer picture of how funds are being spent on the ground to improve the economic environment of the community.
Due to the pandemic, the institute opted to postpone its culinary academy to fall of 2021, due to the pandemic, Griffith said. However, that date might move up to spring of 2021, if it sees culinary institutes open their doors for teaching in a post-COVID world. In the meantime, the institute, located on Main Street in Ketchum, has remained busy with cooking enthusiast classes—roughly 20 in June, which all sold out. In order to maintain proper social distancing measures, the courses have been taught via Zoom and small, in-person classes at the facility, with a maximum of nine students at a time plus one instructor.
Griffith said the ultimate goal of the institute is to be financially sustainable by offering the space as a venue for gatherings and creating revenue through enthusiast classes to keep the place running and fund scholarships for students.
The KURA board, however, was skeptical. Johnson said he didn’t want to commit to subsidizing classes for home-cooks long-term, rather than funding the education program structured for students to ultimately provide a skilled workforce for valley restaurants.
The KURA will meet next on Aug. 17, at which time both SVED and the culinary institute will return to request funding for fiscal year 2021.
