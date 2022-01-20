20-08-19 ketchum City Hall Sign 3 Roland.jpg (copy)

Bluebird Village is slated to occupy the site of Ketchum’s former City Hall.

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a contract to provide approximately $201,000 to the city of Ketchum to cover the costs of demolishing the former City Hall building at 480 East Ave.

Ketchum City Council members in December unanimously approved a contract with Bellevue-based Elite Restoration to demolish the building and do asbestos removal.

The city moved its administrative, fire and police operations to new locations last year. It is providing the .6-acre site on East Avenue to accommodate the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing development.

City officials have said the demolition project will likely be completed in the spring, when the weather and conditions are favorable.

The URA funds will be deducted from a $1.26 million sum the URA owes to the city.

