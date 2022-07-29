2022 wagon days poster.jpg

The 2022 Wagon Days poster, by Michael Olenick.

Michael Olenick, winner of the 2022 Wagon Days poster competition, is—and always has been—obsessed with details.

“When I’m drawing something, I want to capture as much detail as possible,” he said. “Someone told me it looks like you could pick up the ax [in the poster] with your fingers right off the page. That’s a great compliment.”

Olenick’s artistic journey is a bit atypical. He is from a family of talented artists. His father was a woodworker and his sister paints acrylics. He began drawing at a young age. He kept at it through high school before taking what would end up being a very extended break from the practice.

