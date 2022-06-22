Review of the Ketchum Tribute Hotel—a Marriott-affiliated four-story project first brought to the city by Utah-based PEG Companies in 2019—will go to the City Council for deliberation for the third time after the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission approved its design-review application lastweek.
The hotel is planned for a property on Main Street at the south entrance to town, on a sloping site across River Street from the Limelight Hotel. It is planned to be 72 feet at its highest point and 48 feet above River Street, and includes three below-grade floors comprising storage space, parking and some guest rooms and employee housing. There are 92 planned rooms over the hotel’s 128,000-plus square feet. The first floor, like the Limelight Hotel, will have a bar and restaurant. Plans also include a rooftop bar on the third floor. Outside the hotel, along Main Street, is a sectioned-off fire pit with seating for public use.
This is the second time the hotel has gone through the approval process following a noticing error. In 2019 and early 2020, the project went through extensive review, appearing twice each in front of the P&Z and the City Council, before it was discovered that the city had failed to notify 40 adjacent landowners who could be affected by the project.
“I almost wish every project had to go through this much scrutiny,” P&Z Commissioner Tim Carter said at the June 14 meeting.
“Given the constraints and approvals that were made after a lot of public comment, and deliberation of City Council and Planning & Zoning, and after those waivers we’ve been discussing—the floor-area-ratio, the height, the floors, the side setback—because those were given the go-ahead after a lengthy process, I think that the overall design of the building is really well done,” Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said.
The next step is for city officials to return to the P&Z with “findings and conditions” about the project, according to Planning and Building Director Suzanne Frick, likely at the July 12 P&Z meeting. From there, those findings may be approved by the commission, in addition to the permit conditions agreement, which will move on to City Council for review and approval. If the project is approved, the City Council will then develop a formal development agreement with the applicant that establishes the terms and timeline of the construction permits.
Like the recently revitalized Harriman Hotel project across the street, the Ketchum Tribute project includes a proposal for employee housing.
“In the early part of this process, we did a lot of studies on what it would mean to pull the employee housing off-site, and we talked with the commission and the City Council and said it would make the building smaller, but having employee housing on site was deemed a higher priority,” said spokesman Justin Hepler, of AJC Architects.
Twenty-three employee-housing beds would be located in units below grade.
One of the most pressing subjects for the commission to address was the public’s perception that the project was given a variety of out-of-code allowances.
“I think it’s important to remind the public that these aren’t variances, they’re waivers to the PUD process,” P&Z Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said during the meeting.
A PUD—or planned-unit development—is a detailed development plan that some projects are allowed to use as an alternative to following existing zoning regulations.
The waivers relate to the building’s lot size, height and setbacks. The minimum lot size for a hotel in Ketchum is 3 acres, but the PEG hotel site is only 1.05. For reference, the Limelight Hotel is on 1.08 acres and the Harriman Hotel lot is .93 acres.
“Since the beginning of allowing big hotels in Ketchum, waivers have been granted for that 3-acre minimum,” Frick said.
“It’s unrealistic to say you’re going to build a hotel on a 3-acre site in Ketchum because there aren’t any,” Commission Chairman Neil Morrow said. “This wasn’t a sudden thing. It was just because nobody had a site like that.”
Cordovano was the only commissioner to vote against moving the project forward, citing the need for more community feedback and the sizable opposition that has already come up.
“A lot of people in my shoes oppose everything about this project,” he said. ￼
This hotel will make everything in Ketchum worse. This article is misleading—while the Marriott will house 23 of its workers, it will not house the other 70-75 that it plans to bring in from all over the country. How a City Administration that thinks there is a housing crisis could approve this is the height of hypocrisy. But it looks like their priority is not quality of life for residents, it is to destroy the very essence of Ketchum. It is shocking that only one P&Z member voted against it. Who’s interests are they representing? Certainly not quality of life for Ketchum residents.
