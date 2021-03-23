The city of Ketchum has adopted a new master transportation plan that includes more than $7 million in recommended projects to improve traffic flow, pedestrian facilities and bicycle travel.
City Council members voted 4-0 on March 15 to approve the aspirational document. With the transportation plan in place, city officials will now work to integrate and fund some of the projects in a capital improvement plan.
“This is a framework,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
In a related action, City Council members unanimously approved funding—not to exceed $10,000—for the services of consultant Julie Dixon to assist the city in updating its downtown parking plan. Councilors also approved allocating $7,500 for a six-month pilot project to implement new camera and GPS technology that city employees can use to gather data on parking trends downtown and, eventually, enforcement of parking regulations.
The transportation plan—which will replace a 2004 transportation plan—updates transit conditions in the city and proposes recommendations to meet short- and long-term transportation needs, through the next 10-15 years. It was written to “assist Ketchum policymakers and staff in making sound decisions for the city transportation system to promote a greater quality of life and provide a guide for future development,” the document states.
The plan—developed by Boise-based engineering consultant HDR through a $50,000 Idaho Transportation Department grant—recommends street and intersection projects estimated to cost $2,275,000, pedestrian projects estimated at $4,780,000 and $448,000 worth of bicycle/multi-use projects.
Recommendations for vehicular travel include:
• Analyzing alternatives for the intersections of Warm Springs Road with 10th Street and Lewis Street, including a roundabout at 10th Street, a “dog-bone” double roundabout at both intersections or other options ($75,000). Project construction is estimated at $2 million.
• Studying alternative designs for—and continuing to evaluate a seasonal or permanent closure of—Fourth Street between Main Street and East Avenue ($100,000).
• Conducting a study on changing the four-lane Main Street configuration into a three-lane design with one travel lane in each direction and a center median that allows left-turn lanes at intersections ($100,000).
• Implementing paid parking downtown (cost to be determined).
Other recommendations include:
• Installing a separated, 12-foot-wide paved bike path next to state Highway 75 from Ninth Street to Saddle Road ($296,000).
• Installing painted “sharrow” bike markings and signs on Second Avenue from Serenade Lane to First Street and protected bike lanes from First Street to Sixth Street ($86,000).
• Constructing sidewalks to fill in missing segments in the downtown core ($2 million).
• Upgrading pedestrian signals on Main Street ($500,000).
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle told council members that he believes the plan should be more detailed and “needs a lot of work.”
City Administrator Jade Riley said the plan is a “living, breathing” document that will be updated over time.
Councilman Michael David said he thinks the plan is “good” and city officials could be “handcuffing ourselves” if the document was too specific.
The parking management equipment—which is integrated with a community-service vehicle—will gather data by reading license plates and recording dates, times and locations of vehicles, Riley said. The data will be used to help city officials determine how and where to implement paid parking in the city center.
“This will give us some real data,” Bradshaw said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen offered support for revising the city’s existing parking regulations.
“I think we all agree it’s time to update the blanket two-hour around town,” Breen said.
