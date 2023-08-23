23-07-12-ketchum-town-square-roland (2 of 4).jpg

Passersby grab a seat—and some ice cream—in Ketchum Town Square on July 1.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum Town Square, along with the adjacent building that houses the Sun Valley Visitor Center, are in line for a facelift, according to the Ketchum City Council. The early stages of the project began last week.

Last Thursday, the city set up a booth in Town Square and passed out a survey to citizens walking by.

“It seems to me that the feedback we have gotten is that maybe we just need some upgrades and improvements, not a full reimagining of Town Square,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said at a joint meeting with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency on Monday.

Courtney Hamilton

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments