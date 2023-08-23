Ketchum Town Square, along with the adjacent building that houses the Sun Valley Visitor Center, are in line for a facelift, according to the Ketchum City Council. The early stages of the project began last week.
Last Thursday, the city set up a booth in Town Square and passed out a survey to citizens walking by.
“It seems to me that the feedback we have gotten is that maybe we just need some upgrades and improvements, not a full reimagining of Town Square,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said at a joint meeting with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency on Monday.
KURA Commissioner Casey Dove agreed.
“I [am in favor] of updating the current building,” she said.
Town Square, which was unveiled in its current form in 2012, has water and fire features that have not been functional in years. The roof over the Starbucks and Visitor Center needs to be replaced, as do some mechanical systems. Other improvements needed include infrastructure repairs, as the current state of the area requires significant maintenance and resources, according to city staff. The outlying buildings need to be repaired, too.
The city is looking for feedback on all areas of the property, which include the outdoor seating area, ice cream stand and stage.
City Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said that, while Town Square is nice right now, it could definitely be better.
“This isn’t a case of, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ There is broken stuff there that we need to fix,” she said.
Hamilton added that she wants to see more greenery in Town Square, because downtown is becoming “less green,” with the rise in large multi-use, multi-story buildings replacing smaller vintage developments.
The timeline for this project is compressed, with a final design hopefully being chosen by the middle of this winter. For now, the city will continue to seek guidance from citizens. Beginning in October, the firm retained for this project—GGLO of Boise—will present three design ideas to Ketchum officials before engaging again with the public to settle on a choice. GGLO Principal Mark Sindell said that the work will be grouped into three categories in ascending order of commitment: fix, fix and enhance, or enhance and upgrade.
Sindell said that early feedback from citizens is that Town Square is true to Ketchum. “There is good character that is authentic to the town here,” he said. “We don’t want to turn this into a Delta (Airlines) lounge.”
Interestingly, Sindell added that this project will include some treatment of adjacent roadways—specifically, the alley behind the Starbucks and Visitor Center, and parts of East Avenue and Fourth Street.
“How do these things work together?” Sindell asked. “We are going to look at this whole (area) as one functioning system.”
The survey asks the following questions:
How often do you visit Town Square?
When you visit Town Square what season are you most likely to go in?
How well does Town Square reflect Ketchum’s values?
What amenities are most important?
What are your favorite parts of Town Square?
What areas need improvement?
What are other areas in town to look to for inspiration?
What is a big idea for the long term future?
The only negative feedback the city has received thus far is that closures due to construction could impact some nearby businesses.
Commissioner Michael David joked that he is surprised nobody suggested turning the lot into a multi-story parking garage. Parking has been a contentious issue in Ketchum over the past few years as the city has changed its requirements for new buildings and decided to turn a Washington Street lot into affordable housing.
Soon, Ketchum will open up an online survey to hear more from the public. That survey will be accessed through the city’s website. Then, the GGLO team will present to the group in a month. By then, preliminary budgetary figures will be available, too.
“I want to see Town Square become an all-seasons sort of hang-out spot,” Hamilton said. ￼
As was alluded to in this article, this City Council, in particular, has very much damaged the attractive of K with the reduction in parking. Why this hasn't been addressed is baffling. Or do you all buy into the silly notion of the Mayor, who views Ketchum as a "walking" town?
We have all seen where, during the current tourist season, it is very difficult to shop at Atkinsons, or any of the other shops in town. The beneficiary of this poor town planning will be Amazon as we all turn increasingly to Amazon.
I would add that an attractive K town was as essential to the growth of the area, just as the resort has contributed. Now it's being turned into high rise buildings, much less scenic views of the mountains and lots of hassles trying to park.
And all this due to the very misguided efforts of folks that were eleceted?
I think the City Council should be blocked from projects such as these until they fulfill the basics of a City government: infrastructure: This means purchasing new snow removal equipment and road repairing equipment. Ketchum still doesn’t have a budget for road replacement!!! Only repairs!!!
Not reported here: The consultant hired by Ketchum opened the discussion with photos documenting how the City has not maintained Town Square. This was also emphasized by a KURA Commissioner, who, while supportive of the project, chided the Mayor and Council for not taking care of the Square. And for Councillor Hamilton to say the town is getting less green is an irony of ironies given her personal contributions to decisions that have let the cutting down of many of the large trees in the Ketchum core. As just one example, one of the conditions placed on Bluebird by the Council was that the for-profit out-of-state developer replace the 10 trees he cut down in other locations in Ketchum. Unsurprisingly to anyone who follows the Council meetings, there is no record of that occurring. One glaring deficiency in City practice: while they have increased the bonded indebtedness of Ketchum to an all-time record for capital projects, they have not set aside any money to maintain all the capital assets they have been building. Not one dollar.
Town Square is just one example. This is a glaring deficiency in budgeting.
