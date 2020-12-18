Ketchum city officials conducted a “topping off” ceremony Wednesday morning at the construction site of the city’s new Fire Department headquarters, near the YMCA along Saddle Road. Mayor Neil Bradshaw gathered with a limited crowd that included Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin and project manager Dennis Potts to celebrate as a roof beam of the new structure was hoisted into place. The beam was first signed by the mayor, City Council members—including Council President Amanda Breen—and members of the project development team. “This represents another significant step towards building this critical facility,” Bradshaw said, before thanking the project members and city staff. The 14,500-square-foot structure is financed by an $11.5 million bond passed by voters in 2019. Construction is about 30 percent complete, the city reported. The project is scheduled for completion next August, with an anticipated move-in date set for September.

