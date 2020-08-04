One of the two blocks closed along Ketchum's Fourth Street will be reopened following a discussion among city council members and the mayor Monday night.
The street will reopen to vehicle traffic between East and Walnut Avenues, and the street will remain closed to vehicles between East and Leadville Avenues.
The council made the decision to close the two blocks on June 1, creating a pedestrian corridor by closing the street to vehicle traffic until Thanksgiving.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw opened up the discussion by acknowledging “several claims against the city,” filed by business and property owners along Fourth Street who say the closure has negatively impacted their businesses and real estate property.
Councilman Michael David began the discussion by stating his sentiment that the street closure is “wonderful” and noting that he has spoken with several business owners in the area who are in support of the closure. David said the two-block radius is the safest section in the downtown core for pedestrians and cyclists.
While all the councilmembers agreed that pedestrians are utilizing the space and that having a pedestrian corridor is still the goal, they ultimately decided to open up a portion of the closure to allow for vehicle access to businesses.
Vehicle traffic will now flow between Walnut and East Avenues, with drivers allowed to turn north or south onto East Avenue from Fourth Street heading west, according to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato. The flowerpots, which are currently blocking the vehicle traffic along with a road closure sign, will be removed in the coming days.
Bradshaw said the city is working on adding clearer and “more welcoming and kind” signage to eliminate confusion over whether or not pedestrians are safe to walk the area.
The pedestrian section should be increased, not decreased. It makes town much more vibrant and beautiful.
