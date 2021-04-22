The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, in cooperation with the Idaho Transportation Department, will begin construction May 3 on a “high-intensity activated crosswalk”—or HAWK—system at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets.
HAWK signals are pedestrian-activated traffic control devices designed to create spacing between pedestrians and drivers. The system works similarly to pedestrian crossings at traditional stop lights: Pressing crossing buttons activates flashing lights, signaling vehicles to stop and allowing pedestrians to cross safely.
For a driver, the HAWK signal appears different than traditional stop lights. At rest, the HAWK system remains dark and drivers continue en route. Once triggered, it will then go through a series of yellow and red sequences that signal motorists to slow down and stop. When the pedestrian phase is complete, the HAWK will go dark again, allowing motorists to continue through the intersection.
The HAWK signal will synchronize with the signal at Sun Valley Road and Main Street, where ITD will be converting the stop light to a “pedestrian scramble” stop light, the city stated. A scramble at a traffic signal stops all vehicular traffic to create a pedestrian-only phase for pedestrians to cross the intersection in any direction, including diagonally, at the same time.
“Pedestrian scramble crossings enhance the safety and mobility of pedestrians, although wait times can be longer,” the city stated. “This redesign eliminates the right turn on red that is allowed at most intersections, but enhances the safety of pedestrians, in that no vehicles move through the intersection while pedestrians cross.”
The city will begin public outreach in the coming weeks to provide details of the new traffic configurations.
Construction is expected to complete by the end of June.
HAWK's have been in use in many cities for a number of years and will be a good addition to Ketchum. Some of the older HAWK designs did not consider bicyclists. For example, they did not provide a way for bicyclists to activate the HAWK, or consider the legal use of a crosswalk by a bicyclist. Newer HAWK designs provide a green "crosswalk" or similar, adjacent to the pedestrian crosswalk and sign it for use by bicyclists Hopefully, ITD is aware of these potential shortcomings and will provide a HAWK for Ketchum that facilitates both pedestrians and also bicyclists.
Thanks, I'll sleep better tnite knowing that.
