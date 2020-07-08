As other cities close in on draft budgets, Ketchum’s city council has yet to start on its fiscal 2021 plan—a fact that Councilwoman Amanda Breen brought up during Monday night’s meeting. Last year’s budget talks began with a workshop in May.
“I’m concerned about that,” Breen said, noting that last year after the budget retreat on May 23, a budget was presented to the public by July 1. The previous year’s budget discussions were happening by June 6, Breen said.
“I know this year hasn’t been a normal year, but I would like to have us start discussing the budget because I’m concerned that it will be dropped on us in August without a lot of time for deliberation,” she said.
During the city’s last meeting in person before going into quarantine, on March 16, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said analysis had already begun to assess the fiscal 2020 budget and look at where money needed to be reallocated due to costs associated with the pandemic response.
However, during the past several months of quarantines and soft reopenings, during which the council transitioned from meeting virtually to meeting in person at City Hall, the council has neither discussed reopening the fiscal 2020 budget nor begun discussions on the fiscal 2021 budget. The budget must be passed via a city ordinance by Sept. 30 before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, and city ordinances require three readings to enact.
Bradshaw told the council on Monday that the city opted to push the city’s budget process to August in order to assess the revenue outlook.
“But I take your point, and we will move expeditiously when we get the June numbers in,” Bradshaw told Breen.
On Thursday, the city of Sun Valley passed a draft $8.5 million budget, scheduling an Aug. 6 public hearing for residents to voice their comments. Blaine County has already begun to hear budget requests from entities it funds, and Hailey assessed its draft fiscal 2021 budget last week.
On Monday, the city also reversed course on one of its efforts to reduce costs within the 2020 budget, by lifting a hiring freeze to hire the city of Boise’s current chief operating officer, Jade Riley, to take over the role of Ketchum city administrator from current Administrator Suzanne Frick. Frick will shift to the position of director of planning and building and executive director of the city’s Urban Renewal Agency.
In May, the council opted to pass a hiring freeze on vacant and seasonal positions, which would save $220,000, according to a city document from the time. Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline Tuesday to discuss how this hiring will impact the projected savings.
Riley will begin on Aug. 31.
Oh Ketchum you basketcase! it's bad enough you hired another city administrator but did you even google this guy? the driving issues are bad (hope he can walk to work!) but it looks like hes no budget wizz either:
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/boise-forgets-to-collect-5m-levy-okd-by-voters/
maybe it would have been smart to run a newspaper ad to see who we could get rather than settle on this guy the public has never met.
